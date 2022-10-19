ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host the Washington Wizards to open season

By Tony East
Indiana opens up the regular season tonight at home.

The Indiana Pacers regular season is here. Tonight, the blue and gold officially kick off a new era of Pacers basketball when they play host to the Washington Wizards in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It will be a new feel for the blue and gold. In the past, Indiana has pushed for the playoffs basically every year with few exceptions. The franchise would always try to improve from the previous season. This time around, though, the Pacers tore their roster down and are entering a rebuild. Tonight will be the first game of a long-term building project.

Viewing and Betting Information

Tip off time: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports+, NBC Sports Washington

Spread and Over/Under: The Pacers are slight underdogs as the Wizards are favored at -3.5 in the SI Sportsbook . The over/under for the game is 226.5.

Pacers vs Wizards Injury Report

For Indiana, Daniel Theis is out with right knee soreness after missing the entire preseason . Aaron Nesmith is questionable with left foot soreness, and he too missed time in the preseason . Jalen Smith is also questionable with right knee soreness.

For the Wizards, Corey Kispert is out with a left ankle sprain while Vernon Carey Jr is questionable with a concussion.

Key Matchups

Bradley Beal vs Buddy Hield: Beal is the premier talent in this matchup, and he will be a difficult cover for whoever ends up guarding him for much of this game. Buddy Hield will likely start at shooting guard for the blue and gold, but don't be surprised to see Bennedict Mathurin or Chris Duarte get some reps defending the three-time All-Star.

Even if Hield isn't directly guarding Beal for much of the game, Hield projects to be one of the Pacers top scorers this season. He will need to do what he can to match Beal's production if Indiana wants to walk away with an opening night win.

Tyrese Haliburton vs Monte Morris: Morris is the new starter for Washington at point guard, and he rarely makes mistakes or turns the ball over. Haliburton will need to be forceful on defense if the Pacers wan't to create turnovers and run in transition.

Haliburton is currently the face of the franchise for Indiana, and tonight will be the first time that he is truly running the show on his own. If he can put together a solid offensive outing in his debut, that would be promising for a franchise that is pivoting into a new era for the first time since the late 2000s.

Community Policy