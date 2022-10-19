Read full article on original website
Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed
A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
Fact Check: Do Republicans Plan to Cap Social Security Age at Age 90?
House Republicans' "Commitment to America" only briefly addresses Social Security and calls for it to be strengthened.
