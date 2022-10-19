Read full article on original website
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Zelle's Refusal to Refund Rapper $1,800 for Wrong Payment Raises Eyebrows
The rapper named Yung Joc took to his Instagram account to ask followers to help him contact the stranger and receive a full refund on the payment.
Anti-Defamation League 'Concerned' Kanye West Could Lure Users to Parler
"Ye's popularity among far-right communities poses a concern if he draws more users to the largely unmoderated platform," Jonathan Greenblatt told Newsweek.
CNN Launching Major New Division
Ken Lund/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0) CNN this week announced the launch of a new dedicated beat called “Guns in America," which aims to track “and unpack all aspects of the complex and divisive issues surrounding guns and gun violence in the country,” the news network announced in a statement.
Angry Neighbor's 'Infuriating' Note to New Tenants: 'Have Some Respect'
"Not even signed," a Reddit user pointed out. "I also like the presumption that the author speaks for all the neighbors."
Video of Hu Jintao Pulled From CCP Congress 'Chilling': Ex-NATO Commander
James Stavridis on Saturday also described the video of China's ex-president being removed as "Orwellian."
Neighbor's 'Bold' Letter Leaves Internet Divided: 'This is Not a Junkyard'
"Our neighborhood does not need to look like a trailer park," the letter read.
