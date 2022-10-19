ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Breeze Airlines increases destinations

By Greg Little
 3 days ago

Windsor Locks, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -Starting in February next year, Breeze Airlines is offering low-fair flights from Bradley International Airport to four destinations in the south and western United States.

Vero Beach Florida begins the one-way one-stop/no plane change February second, costing $79. The  following week service starts for Phoenix Arizona at $99.

On February 9th flights are offers for Provo Utah, and the following week for San Bernardino, CA. Those flights cost $99.

“Partnering with Breeze on their expansion has been transformative for Bradley International Airport,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority’s Executive Director. “Their national growth, ongoing innovation and expanding local network offer our passengers more opportunities to travel conveniently and affordably. We thank Breeze for their partnership in bringing these exciting new routes to this key market and for their continued commitment to our community.”

“Breeze is always looking for opportunities to bring our fast, efficient, and affordable air service between underserved city pairs – and Hartford to Phoenix and Vero Beach are two prime examples,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “When you add one-stop service to the west with our Seriously Nice™ product, we’re bringing affordability, convenience, and ease to our Guests in and around Hartford.”

Breeze started offering 16 destinations when it began in May 2021.

