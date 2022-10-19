ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield's Denso and NTT Collaborate on Vehicle Security Operation Center

By Jake Bekemeyer
As vehicle cyberattacks rise, Denso and NTT Communications have come together to develop the Security Operation Center for Vehicles. // Stock Photo

NTT Communications Corp. and Southfield’s Denso Corp., a global manufacturer of mobility components, today announced they will collaboratively develop the Security Operation Center for Vehicles (VSOC1) to respond to the threat of increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks against vehicles.

The collaboration will establish and develop technologies that comprise the VSOC service and its operation systems.

As part of the project, NTT will provide technological capabilities related to managed IT security, including networking, cloud computing, and ICT SOC. Denso will utilize its technologies related to information security, communications, and data analysis in areas of in-vehicle systems, vehicle cybersecurity, and connected car development.

The two companies, both of which have expertise in the IT and mobility fields, will work together to provide VSOC services that can accurately respond to evolving vehicle-related cyber-attacks.

NTT Com and Denso began developing technology to detect and analyze vehicle cyber-attacks in 2017. Since 2020, the technology was further refined by simulating attack scenarios against vehicles and measuring responses to various events, including the detection of attacks and the analysis of the scope of impact using an experimental VSOC.

The collaboration seeks to provide key services that enable prompt incident response at car manufacturers and mobility providers. Services to be provided include vehicle monitoring and cyber-attack detection by automating the acquisition of log output from communications, connected servers, and security devices installed within vehicles and detection of cyber-attack trends along with the details of actual attacks against vehicles on an individual or fleet-wide basis.

It also will offer analysis of cyber-attacks and threats by expert security analysts, reporting of results and forensic information that facilitates recovery and response efforts, and real-time visualization and alerting for customers through a client portal site and reliable and highly available vehicle security monitoring on a global scale, built atop of NTT’s infrastructure and operational experience.

As the number of vehicles facing threats from sophisticated cyber-attacks continues to grow, it is necessary to monitor connected cars, detect and analyze attacks at an early stage, and take appropriate measures. Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to provide VSOC services and accelerate their development to contribute to the realization of a safe and secure mobility society.

