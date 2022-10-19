Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Gov. DeSantis proven, conservative leader
“The free state of Florida” is an eye-catching phrase designed to attract attention. Families are flocking to Florida by the hundreds and are leaving the high-crime, Democrat cities such as Chicago, Detroit, and New York - just to name a few examples. Their major reasons for moving to Florida...
Nevada court ruling modifies county plan for vote hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday, but it won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying and must make other changes to its plans. The ruling came in response to an...
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say. The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing...
