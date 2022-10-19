Brevard Zoo announces winning Thanksgiving-themed names for turkey chicks

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo received more than 1,100 casserole-themed name ideas for its Osceola turkey chicks.

The chicks’ parents’ names are Green Bean Casserole and Giblet, so the zoo wanted to stick to the potluck theme for their babies.

The winning names were announced as Tater Tot Casserole, Sweet Potato Casserole, and Cornbread Casserole.

The chicks join their parents and fellow turkeys, Gravy and Cranberry.

