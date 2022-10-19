Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden juggling long list of issues to please Dem coalition
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to tame inflation. He wants Congress to protect access to abortions. He wants to tackle voting rights. And he’s taking on China, promoting construction of new factories, addressing climate change, forgiving student debt, pardoning federal marijuana convictions, cutting the deficit, working to lower prescription drug prices and funneling aid to Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Mitch Albom: The horrors of Haiti today are, sadly, very believable
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti − “It’s unbelievable.” We say that all the time. These gas prices? They’re unbelievable. This inflation? It’s unbelievable. The divisiveness between political factions? It’s unbelievable. The word itself suggests the situation has reached its furthest degree of insanity. It can’t get any worse. ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni installed as Italy's premier
ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni, whose party with neo-fascist roots finished first in recent elections, was sworn in Saturday as Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II, pledging to work to help Europe and the United States with common challenges. Meloni, 45, recited the oath...
Citrus County Chronicle
China reaffirms Xi's dominance, removes No. 2 Li Keqiang
BEIJING (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping's continued dominance in running the nation Saturday, one day ahead of giving him a widely expected third five-year term as leader. A party congress effectively removed Premier Li Keqiang from senior leadership. Li, the nation's No. 2 official,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement covering military, intelligence and cybersecurity cooperation to counter the deteriorating security outlook driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when...
Citrus County Chronicle
Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the...
