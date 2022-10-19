ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Biden juggling long list of issues to please Dem coalition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to tame inflation. He wants Congress to protect access to abortions. He wants to tackle voting rights. And he’s taking on China, promoting construction of new factories, addressing climate change, forgiving student debt, pardoning federal marijuana convictions, cutting the deficit, working to lower prescription drug prices and funneling aid to Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni installed as Italy's premier

ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni, whose party with neo-fascist roots finished first in recent elections, was sworn in Saturday as Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II, pledging to work to help Europe and the United States with common challenges. Meloni, 45, recited the oath...
Citrus County Chronicle

China reaffirms Xi's dominance, removes No. 2 Li Keqiang

BEIJING (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping's continued dominance in running the nation Saturday, one day ahead of giving him a widely expected third five-year term as leader. A party congress effectively removed Premier Li Keqiang from senior leadership. Li, the nation's No. 2 official,...
Citrus County Chronicle

Japan, Australia upgrade security pact against China threat

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement covering military, intelligence and cybersecurity cooperation to counter the deteriorating security outlook driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when...
Citrus County Chronicle

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the...

