Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Gilbert Family Foundation Starts $500K Thriving Neighborhood Fund

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 3 days ago
The Thriving Neighborhood Fund from the Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners will support Detroit nonprofit organizations. // Stock Photo

The Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners, both in Detroit, have announced the inaugural cohort of the Thriving Neighborhoods Fund, a $500,000 investment in neighborhood-centered nonprofit organizations in Detroit.

“At the Gilbert Family Foundation, we believe in the power of safe and inclusive public spaces,” says Jennifer Gilbert, co-founder of the Gilbert Family Foundation. “We developed the Thriving Neighborhoods Fund to support nonprofit organizations who are in and of the communities we seek to serve. These organizations have built a deep trust and empathy within their community, and they are best equipped to meet the complex needs of their neighbors.”

Developed by the Gilbert Family Foundation and Strategic Community Partners, the goal of the initiative is to amplify the work of nonprofits that play a critical role in leading neighborhood stabilization through public space activation and strengthening our social infrastructure.

In addition to financial support, grantees will receive free educational resources, as well as the opportunity to participate in a cohort to learn from their peers operating in neighborhoods across the city of Detroit.

The Thriving Neighborhoods Fund is a part of the Gilbert Family Foundation and Rocket Community Fund’s $500 million, 10-year commitment to support equitable opportunity for all Detroit residents.

The Gilbert Family Foundation also supports programs and partnerships that share its goals of providing universal access to arts and culture experiences as well as safe public spaces within a half mile of every Detroit residence.

DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

