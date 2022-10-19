Read full article on original website
Cortland Police: Tompkins County woman attacks individual in vehicle
A Tompkins County woman was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly attacked an individual in her vehicle, according to a city police report. The report noted the incident started near Church and Port Watson Streets. The victim honked her horn at another vehicle, which was being driven by Vanessa D. Hamilton, of Freeville.
Endicott woman crashes car into backyard shed, arrested for DWI
Yesterday, at around 7:15 p.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to 1807 Nanticoke Drive in the Town of Union for a reported motor vehicle accident.
Pedestrian hit by car outside of UE High School
There was an accident yesterday, October 21st, in front of Union-Endicott High School.
Police release body cam video of B’Ville superintendent’s DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) It’s hard to see because it’s dark outside, but an unidentified Baldwinsville Police officer talks with Superintendent Jason Thomson near his vehicle outside the high school on October 7. Thomson goes inside the building while the officer talks with others. “He didn’t use his turn signal to drive here and he parked […]
Afton man arrested after torching hospital room
On October 17th, New York State troopers were dispatched to a report of an arson at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various offenses. After a six-month investigation, three people were arrested and charged after the theft of multiple items from a business in the Town of Walton. These items included household items, office equipment, tools, parts, scrap steel, rare...
Late night disturbance lands local man in jail
Sayre, Pa. — A Chemung, New York man is facing several charges after causing a late-night commotion outside a woman’s apartment. A woman spoke with police on the phone as the man, someone she did not know, knocked on her front door. Officer Christopher Warren could hear Matthew James Kautz as he yelled from outside the apartment, according to the affidavit. The 31-year-old Kautz then walked through bushes toward the...
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
Chemung teen sentenced for Dandy assault, robbery
WILAWANA, Pa. (WETM) – A Chemung teen has been sentenced in connection to an assault and robbery at a Dandy in Bradford County early this year. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Zachary Frank, 19, was sentenced to 8 days to 15 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for the incident. He […]
Johnson City man wanted for menacing
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Utica Police want to ID suspects in criminal investigation
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help in an ongoing investigation. If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images and video shown here, please contact Investigator Detraglia at 315-223-3552 or jdetraglia@uticapd.com. You can also...
Broome Man Sentenced for Killing Girlfriend’s Brother
A Broome County man is sentenced to 13 years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend’s brother during a domestic violence incident in the Town of Chenango earlier this year. 21-year-old Crishtien Smith-Bartlett stabbed 29-year-old...
Wanted Nichols woman arrested on drug, weapon charges
(WETM) — A Nichols woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she was found to have given false identification to police and be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Callahan, 31, of Nichols N.Y. was arrested in Schuyler County on October 14, 2022, after […]
Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Town of Fenton
On October 18th, at around 6:40 p.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to 1312 State Route 369 in the Town of Fenton for a reported stabbing.
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
Utica police called to elementary school in suspected 'swatting' case
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were called to Jones Elementary School Thursday afternoon in what they believe to be a case of “swatting.”. Someone reported an active shooter at the school around 12:20 p.m. and the school was placed on lockout with students and staff hidden from view.
Broome County Jail employee arrested
A member of the Broome County Jail staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.
Utica Police resolve barricade situation in West Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police managed to talk a man with a gun out of a barricaded situation in West Utica Thursday morning gaining a peaceful resolution to an incident that caused a shelter-in-place order to be issued. The incident began with a distraught man with a gun...
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Saturday, Oct. 22
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported on Friday that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is still medium....
