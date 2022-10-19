Daddy Duty! Ben Affleck 'Stepping Up' With The Kids While Jennifer Lopez Stays Focused On Career

Source: mega

Ben Affleck is taking the reins when it comes to parenting his household! The Hollywood hunk has been going the extra mile to care for his and wife Jennifer Lopez's blended brood as the Latin superstar continues production on her upcoming film Atlas.

“Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework," an insider said of Affleck's focus on his children with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as Lopez's 14-year-old twins with former spouse Marc Anthony, Emme and Max.

Despite the Boston native having a busy schedule of his own, a source spilled that “any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”

After the rekindled pair tied the knot twice over the summer, Affleck and the Selena actress have been doing their best to create the perfect family home while renovating Lopez's multimillion dollar Bel-Air mansion.

“It was Ben’s idea to stay in J.Lo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” an insider dished. “They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for J.Lo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”

Although the Argo star is happy to take on a bigger role within their family, he isn't thrilled about the lack of effort on his partner's side, as she's yet to slow down her wildly successful career despite her plan to do so.

"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," a source revealed, adding, "It was a huge wake-up call for him."

