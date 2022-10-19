ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daddy Duty! Ben Affleck 'Stepping Up' With The Kids While Jennifer Lopez Stays Focused On Career

By Molly Claire Goddard
Ben Affleck is taking the reins when it comes to parenting his household! The Hollywood hunk has been going the extra mile to care for his and wife Jennifer Lopez's blended brood as the Latin superstar continues production on her upcoming film Atlas.

“Ben has really been stepping up with the kids, driving them where they need to go and helping with their homework," an insider said of Affleck's focus on his children with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, as well as Lopez's 14-year-old twins with former spouse Marc Anthony, Emme and Max.

Despite the Boston native having a busy schedule of his own, a source spilled that “any downtime he gets he’s with the kids and Jennifer, he’s very zeroed in on being the best family man, it’s a role he loves.”

After the rekindled pair tied the knot twice over the summer, Affleck and the Selena actress have been doing their best to create the perfect family home while renovating Lopez's multimillion dollar Bel-Air mansion.

“It was Ben’s idea to stay in J.Lo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,” an insider dished. “They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for J.Lo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place. But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home.”

Although the Argo star is happy to take on a bigger role within their family, he isn't thrilled about the lack of effort on his partner's side, as she's yet to slow down her wildly successful career despite her plan to do so.

"She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she ever was," a source revealed, adding, "It was a huge wake-up call for him."

Source: OK!

HollywoodLife was the first to report Affleck's focus on his family and home renovations.

Comments / 33

Vernni Schaffer
2d ago

I never liked JLo because she tries to be somebody she's not you will never be Selena quit trying to act like her quit trying to be like her you never will be popular like her

Reply
14
Anna Carter
2d ago

Jlo will never be a stay home mom. she more about her career and attention from men. what was Ben thinking when he married her. Jlo can't sing. Jlo loves excitement Ben is more lay back. he knew what he married don't feel as though it going to last. the honey moon was over so quickly then Jlo went taken care of business.

Reply(1)
8
Margaret Croyle
3d ago

jlo loves jlo 1st. she comes before everyone in her life. self centered old sow

Reply
21
