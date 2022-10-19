Read full article on original website
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
'Grey's Anatomy' Brings Back Another Former Cast Member
Grey's Anatomy fans are in for a treat. On the heels of the announcement that Jesse Williams is returning as Jackson Avery during an episode of the 19th season, TVLine confirms that Greg Germann will also return as Tom Koracick. Both will guest star on the Nov. 3's episode, titled "When I Get to the Border." Williams is also directing the episode. The episode finds Meredith catching up with Avery on a trip to Boston (where he and Koracick moved to help run the Catherine Fox Foundation). Koracick connects with Catherine while she's in Boston about a personal matter.
'Law & Order: SVU': Mariska Hargitay Shares Sweet Moment With Departing Cast Member on Set
After working together for over a decade, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship shows no signs of ending even after Giddish leaves the show this season. Hargitay shared some recent fun photos from the set, which are all in stark contrast to the serious subjects they cover on SVU. In one photo, Giddish and Hargitay are sharing delicious cookies.
Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Appears to Shade Olivia Wilde
Jason Sudeikis' ex, Keeley Hazell, has seemingly inserted herself into Olivia Wilde's newest online controversy. The newest developments in this story occurred on Oct. 18 when Wilde posted an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel Heartburn on her Instagram story. The page hints heavily at the main character's failing marriage and plans to leave her husband while he's unaware, and it also includes a recipe for vinaigrette dressing. "Salad-Gate" was an apparent reaction to the viral uproar stemming from assertions in a Daily Mail interview by Wilde's former nanny regarding Wilde and Sudeikis' divorce and her subsequent relationship with Harry Styles. According to the nanny, Sudeikis became furious after seeing Wilde prepare Styles a salad in the family kitchen with her "special dressing."
Husband of Late WWE Superstar Sara Lee Pens Emotional Message Two Weeks After Her Death
Former WWE Superstar Sara Lee died at the age of 30 on Oct. 5, and her husband has an emotional message for her. Cory Weston, who goes by the name Westin Blake in professional wrestling, went to Instagram to express his love for Lee. This is the first public message from Weston since his wife's death.
'Alaskan Bush People' Star May Have Revealed Name for Second Baby
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife Raiven recently hinted at the name of their unborn child as the couple gave updates about the upcoming birth. According to TV Shows Ace, Raiven Brown uploaded a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son River while standing next to Bear to her private Instagram account. In the post's comments, one fan asked if Raiven and Bear had thought of a name for baby number two. Raiven wrote, "River has a long name, haha Middle names are Anthony Billy and Isaiah. And yes we've picked this baby's name. He will have two middle names." Though she kept the boy's name under wraps, he will apparently have multiple middle names like his older brother.
Sitcom Secretly Renewed for Season 2, But Its Future Is Now in Jeopardy
One of 2022's most promising sitcoms was set for a sophomore season, but a huge obstacle now stands in its way. God of Work, the G4 TV sitcom that parodied God of War and other video game properties, was secretly renewed in wake of Season 1's successful launch, according to creator and star Jirard Khalil. However, Comcast shuttered G4 on Sunday, leaving the show's future uncertain. Khalil, best known as "The Completionist," took to Twitch in wake of the shutdown leaking via Puck and Deadline to discuss his time on the network. As part of the stream, he addressed the status of the sitcom.
Taylor Swift Fans Think 'Midnights' Bonus Song is About Popular Rock Star
Is Taylor Swift's new song about a famous former beau? Since the release of her 10th studio album Midnights on Oct. 21, including an additional seven songs from her album's "3am" edition, Swift's fans are speculating the bonus song "Would've, Could've, Should've" is about her ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. She reflects on a previous relationship as a teenager that she expresses regret over in the song. Swift is rumored to have dated Mayer in 2009 and 2010. "Give me back my girlhood, it was mine first,'' read a selection of the lyrics. "And I damn sure would've never danced with the devil/ At 19, and the God's honest truth is that the pain was heaven/ And now that I'm grown, I'm scared of ghosts."
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
Mariska Hargitay Reveals How Most 'Law & Order: SVU' Fans React to Her in Public
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay does not get to go out in public very often without people recognizing her. She has now played Capt. Olivia Benson for over two decades, and has become an advocate for real-life victims of sexual assault. In a recent interview, Hargitay said fans often come up to her to share how SVU has changed their lives.
ABC Orders Full Season of Spinoff of Longrunning Series
ABC has seen the worth in The Rookie's spin-off hit, The Rookie: Feds. According to Deadline, the Disney-owned network is adding to the show's episode total in season one. The series will now add nine episodes to the season, giving it a full season order. The show had only recently...
Tell Us Which Book You're Desperate To See Adapted Into A Movie Or TV Show
I just think it's time for a second attempt on The Giver.
'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Gives Birth to Baby Girl, Reveals First Photos
The Sons of Anarchy family just got a little bit bigger. Winter Ave Zoli, who starred on the hit Kurt Sutter-created FX drama as Lyla Winston, is a newly-minted mom of three after she gave birth to her daughter, Maple Winter Lucas, earlier this month. Little Maple marked Zoli's third child with her husband Csaba Lucas, the couple also proud parents to daughter 5-year-old Wilder Bella Lucas and 3-year-old son Anick Richie Lucas.
Starz Renews Popular Drama for Season 3, Creator Praises Fans
Starz will be venturing back to The Pynk. Two months after Season 2 wrapped on Aug. 14, the critically acclimated drama P-Valley has been renewed for Season 3. Starz announced the renewal Thursday, officially handing P-Valley a to-episode Season 3 order. A premiere date for P-Valley Season 3 has not been announced.
Netflix Makes Change to 'The Crown' Following Backlash
Netflix has now added a disclaimer to its latest trailer for The Crown following an open letter from Dame Judi Dench to The Times accusing the series of "crude sensationalism" and calling for a more obvious statement about the fictionalization that's gone into the historical drama. In the YouTube description...
'Chicago P.D.' Actor Confirms Return to Series, Just Not How Fans Expect
Only weeks after leaving the series, Jesse Lee Soffer is making a return to Chicago P.D., but not how fans might expect. According to Parade, Soffer is back with the series in a behind-the-scenes role that won't feature him in front of the camera. After spending ten seasons with the...
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 21)
Netflix is sprucing up the streaming library this weekend with a roster of new titles. After stocking the content catalog full of new additions from the October 2022 content list throughout the week, the streamer is keeping the momentum going through the weekend, when nine new arrivals, including eight Netflix original series and films, join the lineup, with subscribers able to look forward to new titles like 28 Days Haunted and Descendant.
