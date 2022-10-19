Read full article on original website
39 Stunning Pictures Of This Upstate New York Tiny Home Airbnb For Your Next Vacation
If you're thinking it's time to take a vacation, you're not alone. You'll fall in love with this tiny home AirBnB right here in Upstate New York. Maybe you're looking to surprise your significant other with a romantic getaway. Maybe you want to enjoy the beautiful fall colors, snow outside, or summer weather. Tucked away at foothills of The Adirondacks, book The Scenic Orchard of Barneveld.
Most Haunted Abandoned Cemetery Open for One Day Only in New York
There's an abandoned cemetery in New York some say is so haunted that once you enter you can never leave. Forest Park Cemetery is located in Brunswick, New York, and is said to have begun in 1856. It was first incorporated in 1897 after a group of businessmen bought the property with plans to turn it into a park-like experience with winding trails, and a large receiving tomb near the entrance.
It’s Two Nights of Spooky Fun at This Central New York Haunted Maze
Keep your upcoming weekends free for a family night of fright, close to home, in Central New York. The Haunted History Trail of New York State is excited to announce the opening of the Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch. It'll be open for two nights of spooky fun right in Fly Creek on October 22nd and 29th.
New York Pumpkin Carver In Food Network Fight For $25K On Sunday
If you’ve ever carved a Jack-o-Lantern, you know its not as easy as it looks on Instagram. After you’ve cut open the top and scooped the guts out, doing anything more than the absolute basic eyeholes and a mouth can spiral out of control and lead to some very... unique looking pumpkins.
Break Out the Flip Flops! An Indian Summer is Hitting Central New York
Bring the shorts and flip-flops back out. An Indian summer is coming in Central New York. We're a month away from the first day of winter, but we're going to enjoy an Indian summer that will bring a nice stretch of warm weather. Temperatures will even reach the 70s for a few days...at the end of October.
Harvesting Road Kill; Is It Legal In New York? What’s for Dinner?
What are you having for dinner tonight? I'm told that I should try to expand my menu of fond foods. I suppose I am willing to do that but how far will I take it? Probably not too far. I certainly won't be eating road kill anytime soon. Is that even legal?
Four New York Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
Sometimes you what a meal fast. You don't want to lose the quality though. Where can you find the best restaurants for quick eats across New York State and America? Four New York restaurants just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. It doesn't matter...
Did You Know The World’s Longest Nonstop Flights Are From New York?
Have you ever wondered what are some of the world's longest flights? Would you be surprised to learn that the top 2 fly out of New York State?. Would the longest flight for you be ten hours? How about 15 hours? The world's longest flights are actually a few hours longer than that.
Someone is Suing ‘Italy’s No. 1 Brand of Pasta’ Because It’s Made in New York
The world's largest pasta producer is facing a class-action lawsuit, and part of it has to do with its ties to New York state. Barilla is known as the Italian Food Company since 1877, and is known for their motto, "Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta". But things have changed since the Barilla family sold the majority of the interest to an American company in 1971.
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?
When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
Holiday Train Returns to Rails For First Time in 3 Years to Help Fill Food Banks
The annual Holiday Train is back on track. It returns to the rails for the first time in three years and it's rolling through Upstate New York, spreading cheer and helping feed the hungry this Christmas. Two Canadian Pacific trains make the journey in both Canada and the U.S, stopping...
Here Comes Winter! Snow is Getting Closer to Central New York
Here comes winter. The snow is getting closer to Central New York. The first flakes of the season fell on the peak of Whiteface Mountain in Upstate New York in September. Winter-like conditions hit the summit on September 23, which is not unusual for this time of year. "This is...
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
So Spooky! Can Central New Yorkers Expect Snow This Halloween?
It's not something out of the ordinary for us here in Central New York. It's a harsh reality that sometimes, depending on Mother Nature and her feelings, we see snow on Halloween. I remember growing up and always wanting to get *insert costume here that wasn't necessarily appropriate weather wise...
Here’s How Much Money Hunters Paid New York State
Hunting season is upon us in New York State and you can bet that people have been out getting their ducks or out with their bows in the woods the past couple of weekends. We were talking on Clay and Company this morning about how much money it costs to hunt in New York State. An annual hunting license alone is 22 bucks for an adult in New York State.
Cookie Dough Recall In New York State Due To Danger From Plastic Pieces
It feels like the people who produce our food are asleep at the wheel. There have been so many food recalls lately, on all types of products, and it's scary. Maybe I didn't pay as much attention to recalls in the past, but it seems like there are multiple recalls each day.
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?
Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
This Spike Is Bad News For Credit Card Holders In New York State
You don’t need me to tell you that 2022 has been a year of brutal inflation. I can’t tell you how relieved I was to see gas prices here in Upstate New York fall back down into the $3.80s this week. From gas to groceries to housing, Americans are more worried about their finances than they have been since the Great Recession.
