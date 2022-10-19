How To Bet On The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls In Florida | Florida Sports Betting For NBA

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a quarterback with nine. Daniels also has accounted for 11 TDs rushing or passing combined in the span of two games. He had three of each in a 45-35 victory at Florida last weekend. Reveling in the resounding triumph over a historical and highly-ranked rival, LSU fans stormed the field as the game ended. Now LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) is back in the race to win the SEC West — if the Tigers can beat No. 6 Alabama. After being outgained 200-80 in the first quarter and falling behind 17-3 on Jonathan Cruz’s field goal to start the second quarter, LSU outscored Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) 41-3 the remainder of the game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO