FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa International Airport to close Blue Express area for police training exercise
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone planning on flying in or out of Tampa International Airport over the weekend, there's something you may need to keep in mind. The Tampa-based airport is alerting flyers that the airport's police department and participating partners will be conducting a "simulated active threat response exercise." The exercise will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.
fox13news.com
Construction plans along U.S. 19 raises concerns from business owners
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Coming with a $242.6 million price tag, plans for new interchanges and roadway improvements along U.S. Highway 19 are drawing concerns from business owners between State Road 580 and County Road 95 in Clearwater and Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the project will...
fox13news.com
SunRunner - new transit connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach - launches with 6 months of free rides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After years of anticipation, the teal SunRunner buses officially begin their full routes from the beach to the 'Burg – or vice versa. Plus, the rides are free for six months. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30...
stpetecatalyst.com
Container corp. secures 600,000-square-foot Tampa warehouse
October 21, 2022 - Florida’s second largest industrial transaction year-to-date has just close and it's for a warehouse in Tampa. The Ball Metal Beverage Container Corp has secured a lease for a 599,976-square-foot warehouse for their distribution needs. The sustainable packaging provider will exclusively lease the Tampa Commerce Center in the submarket, according to the company's announcement. The new facility is approximately 10 miles northeast of downtown and in close to its existing manufacturing plant.
Construction worker injured after worksite fall: Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa Fire Rescue said a construction worker was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert after a fall at a worksite on Thursday morning.
Tampa construction worker hospitalized after fall
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after falling about 5 feet at a site in the Channelside District, fire rescue said. It happened around 10 a.m. in the area of East Twiggs Street and Channelside Drive where a new condominium building is under construction.
stpetecatalyst.com
Small businesses receive 297 contracts, $24.4 million
Pinellas County officials implemented a program to promote small businesses just as the area began experiencing explosive growth; it is now exceeding expectations. Corey McCaster, the county’s new division director for the office of small business and supplier diversity, repeatedly expressed his excitement to relay the Small Business Enterprise (SBE) program’s success to commissioners during Thursday’s work session. Now in its third year, 716 vendors registered to participate, exceeding the established goal by 119%.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Santa Parade details announced
October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Historic Veillard House lists; bar sells
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Blake Whitney Thompson lists St. Pete HQ for lease. The historic Veillard House on 4th Avenue North, the home of Blake Investment Partners, is listed for lease. Blake Investment Partners is headed by prominent St. Petersburg real estate owner and investor Blake...
stpetecatalyst.com
City extends Trop RFP deadline, answers questions
The City of St. Petersburg has extended the deadline for developers to submit their proposals on redeveloping the Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District site. On the city’s RFP questions and answers page, which was created following a meeting with interested parties, the city said due to Hurricane Ian, the city has extended the submittal deadline from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. The last day developers can submit questions is Friday, Nov. 28.
Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge
A vehicle fire is snarling traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge Thursday afternoon.
stpetecatalyst.com
Airline adds Tampa-to-Wilmington flights
October 21, 2022 - Avelo Airlines is launching flights from Tampa International Airport to Wilmington, Delaware starting Feb. 2. Avelo Airlines, founded in 2021, will provide the nonstop connections Thursdays and Sundays. Avelo currently connections from Tampa to Lexington, Kentucky and New Haven.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop announces plans for 14 new locations in Tampa Bay
The chain already has two locations in Tampa.
floridapolitics.com
Ed Hooper: $242M and counting — taxpayer dollars wasted on a Pinellas County pedestrian project
This would not be the solution to safer walkways. It would have the opposite effect. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has agreed to construct an unwanted $242 million pedestrian project in Pinellas County, and I am urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop it before it begins. When this project...
irvineweekly.com
Pasco County’s Broadening Tax Base
In their latest piece for the Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion gives readers an informative look at Pasco County’s broadening tax base. Manion’s article follows a luncheon in which Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells was in attendance, giving comments on the evolution of the county’s tax finances.
Crash Closed Westbound Lanes Of SR-580 In Clearwater, 4 Transported To Hospital
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police officers were on the scene of a traffic crash with serious injuries at the corner of State Road 580 and Landmark Drive. Officers say the Westbound lanes of State Road 580 were shut down, along with travel along Landmark at
VA benefits paid after delays, denials and death of Tampa veteran breathe life into Gator scholarship
Norman "Ed" Jackson's quest for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits he earned while serving in the Army was a clear case of delay, deny until they die, according to his daughter.
Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter. That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
nomadlawyer.org
Treasure Island Florida: What to do in Treasure Island Florida?
Treasure Island is a city in Pinellas County, Florida, United States. The city is bounded by the Gulf of Mexico to the west, St. Petersburg to the south, and unincorporated Pinellas County to the east and north. It is a suburb of St. Petersburg. The population was 7,527 at the 2010 census.
