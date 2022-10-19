Cheats no longer prosper: Why quitting Football Manager 2023 and reloading could be pointless in getting a better result

Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo banished from Manchester United's first-team squad, will miss game against Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo won't be part of Manchester United's squad for their fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with reports suggesting he has also been banished from the first-team squad's training sessions. Disappointed with his lack of game time during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Tottenham on Wednesday, Ronaldo...
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag 'counting on' Cristiano Ronaldo as exit talk intensifies
Ronaldo has been punished for refusing to come on against Tottenham, but his boss insists he still has a future at Old Trafford. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag is keen to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo, as speculation about the striker's future intensifies in light of his latest controversial episode.
fourfourtwo.com
Football Manager 2023 beta released: Here's how to get early access
We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
fourfourtwo.com
BREAKING: Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard as manager
Aston Villa have sacked Steven Gerrard as manager. The ex-Liverpool captain was appointed in November 2021 as Dean Smith's successor, following a fantastic spell in charge of Rangers in Scotland. Gerrard has managed a 32.5% win percentage rate at Villa Park. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join...
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top eight leagues?
We're looking for every club in the top tier of England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands and Scotland. 25 minutes on the clock, 147 clubs on the board. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends.
fourfourtwo.com
FIFA 23 best price: The best deals for the game right now
FIFA 23 best price deals are appearing online now, given that the game has been out for a few weeks. Well, if you're looking for EA Sports' masterpiece, either for yourself or someone else, you're not going to want to pay the RRP for it, are you?. The game has...
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo sees one potential move fall away as club president aims subtle dig
Ronaldo refused to come on during Manchester United's win over Tottenham on Wednesday, prompting widespread criticism. Manchester United (opens in new tab) could try to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but one club on the continent have already ruled themselves out of the running to sign the increasingly disruptive striker.
fourfourtwo.com
Wales manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Robert Page
Wales manager Robert Page will lead the nation to World Cup 2022, their first in 64 years after masterminding a thrilling qualifying campaign. This is a golden age for the Welsh national team, who reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 in their first major tournament appearance since the 1958 World Cup.
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham, Erik ten Hag confirms
Ten Hag was speaking ahead of Manchester United's trip to Chelsea, for which Ronaldo has been dropped from the squad. Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on a substitute during Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s 2-0 win over Tottenham (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
fourfourtwo.com
Every English team that went unbeaten during Liz Truss' short-lasting reign
Counting league games only in England's top four divisions, eight clubs managed to not lose a game of football in Truss' tenure. Liz Truss's departure after 45 days in office makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history, but in that period only eight teams in England's top four leagues have managed to go unbeaten.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United report: Red Devils chief not expecting January spending spree
Manchester United fans shouldn’t expect an eventful January transfer window after the club’s major summer spending spree, according to Red Devils football director John Murtough. The Manchester club were very active in the off-season, bringing in a new manager in Erik ten Hag and six new players. Today's...
fourfourtwo.com
Erling Haaland continues incredible scoring streak for Manchester City
Erling Haaland made it 17 Premier League goals for the season and 22 in all competitions with his brace against Brighton. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring streak with a brace for the champions in their 3-1 win over Brighton at the Etihad on Saturday. Haaland came...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Reds join Wilfried Zaha race but Crystal Palace relaxed about contract
Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The Ivory Coast international’s deal at Selhurst Park is due to expire in June 2023, but manager Patrick Vieira said this week that he wasn’t concerned about the situation.
fourfourtwo.com
Jurgen Klopp has 'no idea' how Liverpool failed to score in Nottingham Forest loss
The Reds were anything but clinical in front of goal as they went down 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday lunchtime. Jurgen Klopp was left baffled by Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s failure to score as they lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Saturday. Former...
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Jude Bellingham top target for new-look Blues recruitment team
Chelsea view Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham as a top transfer target, according to reports, while West Ham captain Declan Rice is still of interest to the Stamford Bridge club. The Blues had an extraordinarily busy summer, spending a world record £273 million on a glut of new signings.
fourfourtwo.com
Pep Guardiola's 'English not good enough' to describe Erling Haaland brilliance
Manchester City manager says he does not have the vocabulary to do Erling Haaland justice after the striker shone against Brighton. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was lost for words to describe Erling Haaland after two more goals from the Norwegian helped the champions to a 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
fourfourtwo.com
Watch: Robin Koch scores spectacular own goal to hand Leicester City the lead
Leeds United's Robin Koch scored a spectacular own goal against Leicester City to hand them the lead at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night. With just 16 minutes played, Leicester's Jamie Vardy disposed Marc Roca just inside the Leeds half, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picking up the ball soon after. The midfielder fed the ball through to Dennis Praet just inside the penalty area, a promising position for the Foxes but a situation Leeds still had relative control of.
fourfourtwo.com
Raphael Varane's World Cup in doubt after injury in Manchester United draw at Chelsea
Manchester United's Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears against Chelsea after picking up an injury just weeks before the World Cup. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening after picking up an injury which must make him doubtful for next month's World Cup with France.
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star did not receive a single Ballon d'Or vote
For the first time in 17 years, the five-time previous winner didn't even make it onto the podium at the Ballon d'Or awards. Cristiano Ronaldo received zero votes for this year's Ballon d'Or, the award's organisers have revealed. The Manchester United (opens in new tab) star placed 20th on the...
Comments / 0