Lightfoot raises another $1 million for reelection bid. Is it enough to pull away from a crowded field of challengers?

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago
Greater Milwaukee Today

Actress Sharon Stone tweets support of Illinois Holocaust Museum in antisemitic climate

CHICAGO — Hollywood actress Sharon Stone is again boosting the work of the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie on social media. Stone, famous for playing glamorous, strong female leads in movies such as “Basic Instinct,” “Total Recall,” “Catwoman” and “Casino,” posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts a photo of herself on the museum’s grounds with the caption “Be a kind neighbor; Stand up.” The tweet contains a link to the museum’s website page that accepts donations; that page also contains a photo of Stone.
SKOKIE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Olympia Fields: Main entrance opens and development of building begins

OCONOMOWOC — Wangard Partners, Inc, a Milwaukee-based full-service real estate company, has accomplished significant steps in the development of Olympia Fields, formerly a hotel and conference center known as Olympia Resort, including the opening of the development’s main entrance located at the intersection of Pabst Street and Summit Avenue, and the beginning of construction on a new clinical building.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, IL

