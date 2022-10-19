Read full article on original website
Related
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden juggling long list of issues to please Dem coalition
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to tame inflation. He wants Congress to protect access to abortions. He wants to tackle voting rights. And he’s taking on China, promoting construction of new factories, addressing climate change, forgiving student debt, pardoning federal marijuana convictions, cutting the deficit, working to lower prescription drug prices and funneling aid to Ukraine.
US midterms and the 'election deniers' threatening democracy
From the Pacific coast to the eastern seaboard, election denialism has seeped from US state capitols into village halls, bars and living rooms -- sickening the US body politic and threatening democracy itself. Lobby group States United Action estimates that 58 percent of the population, living in 29 states, has an election denier running to oversee their elections.
Comments / 0