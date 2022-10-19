Read full article on original website
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag 'counting on' Cristiano Ronaldo as exit talk intensifies
Ronaldo has been punished for refusing to come on against Tottenham, but his boss insists he still has a future at Old Trafford. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag is keen to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo, as speculation about the striker's future intensifies in light of his latest controversial episode.
Watch: Steven Gerrard under more pressure as Douglas Luiz gets mindlessly sent off
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has made Steven Gerrard's position as manager even more precarious, after the Brazilian got sent off for headbutting Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during their Thursday night game. With an hour played in the match, an altercation off the ball between Luiz and Mitrovic saw the pair...
Liverpool have won only two points away from home in Premier League this season
Liverpool's defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday continued a miserable run of results on the road for the Reds this season. Liverpool are still without a win away from home in the Premier League this season and Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest means the Reds have picked up just two points on the road in 2022/23.
Cristiano Ronaldo sees one potential move fall away as club president aims subtle dig
Ronaldo refused to come on during Manchester United's win over Tottenham on Wednesday, prompting widespread criticism. Manchester United (opens in new tab) could try to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but one club on the continent have already ruled themselves out of the running to sign the increasingly disruptive striker.
Wales manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Robert Page
Wales manager Robert Page will lead the nation to World Cup 2022, their first in 64 years after masterminding a thrilling qualifying campaign. This is a golden age for the Welsh national team, who reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 in their first major tournament appearance since the 1958 World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham, Erik ten Hag confirms
Ten Hag was speaking ahead of Manchester United's trip to Chelsea, for which Ronaldo has been dropped from the squad. Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on a substitute during Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s 2-0 win over Tottenham (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top eight leagues?
We're looking for every club in the top tier of England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands and Scotland. 25 minutes on the clock, 147 clubs on the board. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends.
Aston Villa considering Unai Emery to succeed sacked Steven Gerrard – report
Could the ex-Arsenal boss be back for another crack at the Premier League? Villa appear keen to speak to him... Aston Villa (opens in new tab) intend to hold talks with former Arsenal (opens in new tab) boss Unai Emery about becoming their new head coach, according to reports. After...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star did not receive a single Ballon d'Or vote
For the first time in 17 years, the five-time previous winner didn't even make it onto the podium at the Ballon d'Or awards. Cristiano Ronaldo received zero votes for this year's Ballon d'Or, the award's organisers have revealed. The Manchester United (opens in new tab) star placed 20th on the...
FIFA 23 best price: The best deals for the game right now
FIFA 23 best price deals are appearing online now, given that the game has been out for a few weeks. Well, if you're looking for EA Sports' masterpiece, either for yourself or someone else, you're not going to want to pay the RRP for it, are you?. The game has...
'Getting to share it with Messi': Sergio Aguero on his favourite World Cup memories
The retired Argentinian striker has been talking about Messi, Maradona and his country's chances in Qatar. Argentina head to Qatar as one of the tournament's headline acts, with many experts predicting it's their turn to lift the biggest prize in international football for the first time since 1978. The tournament...
Liverpool report: Reds join Wilfried Zaha race but Crystal Palace relaxed about contract
Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The Ivory Coast international’s deal at Selhurst Park is due to expire in June 2023, but manager Patrick Vieira said this week that he wasn’t concerned about the situation.
Raphael Varane's World Cup in doubt after injury in Manchester United draw at Chelsea
Manchester United's Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears against Chelsea after picking up an injury just weeks before the World Cup. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening after picking up an injury which must make him doubtful for next month's World Cup with France.
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking – Jurgen Klopp
Gerrard was sacked on Thursday, but Klopp doesn't have any concerns about the Reds favourite's ability to hack it in management. Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp has no doubt that Steven Gerrard will continue to carve out a managerial career after being sacked by Aston Villa (opens in new tab).
Liverpool lose to Premier League's bottom team – just six days after beating champions
The Reds went down 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the result rather summing up their sorry season so far. Liverpool (opens in new tab) slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) in the Premier League's Saturday lunchtime to kick-off, less than a week on from their brilliant win over Manchester City (opens in new tab).
Pep Guardiola's 'English not good enough' to describe Erling Haaland brilliance
Manchester City manager says he does not have the vocabulary to do Erling Haaland justice after the striker shone against Brighton. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was lost for words to describe Erling Haaland after two more goals from the Norwegian helped the champions to a 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.
Chelsea report: Blues scouts tip Victor Osimhen as long-term striker solution
Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring in a new striker next summer and believe that Victor Osimhen of Napoli fits the bill as a long-term option up front. The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in September, but the Gabon international is 33 years old and the Premier League side want to find a younger alternative.
Every English team that went unbeaten during Liz Truss' short-lasting reign
Counting league games only in England's top four divisions, eight clubs managed to not lose a game of football in Truss' tenure. Liz Truss's departure after 45 days in office makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history, but in that period only eight teams in England's top four leagues have managed to go unbeaten.
Watch: Robin Koch scores spectacular own goal to hand Leicester City the lead
Leeds United's Robin Koch scored a spectacular own goal against Leicester City to hand them the lead at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night. With just 16 minutes played, Leicester's Jamie Vardy disposed Marc Roca just inside the Leeds half, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall picking up the ball soon after. The midfielder fed the ball through to Dennis Praet just inside the penalty area, a promising position for the Foxes but a situation Leeds still had relative control of.
