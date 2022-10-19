ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Garage sale at FUMC-Marble Falls

Jerry Watkins of First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls shared details on the church’s garage sale on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Proceeds go to local mission programs.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Rise510 Coming to Georgetown, TX

Novak Brothers broke ground earlier this month on Rise510 located inside of the new Wolf Lakes Village development in Georgetown. “We are excited to begin construction on Rise510 in the rapidly growing city of Georgetown, Texas,” said Andy Heard, President and Partner of Novak Commercial Development. “It is our vision to develop high-quality, experiential living environments that provide unmatched amenities, as well as proximity to anything a person hungry for lifestyle experiences might desire.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Marble Falls OKs park concept design

The Marble Falls City Council voted in favor of an early concept design for Park View Park, but not after differences were aired at its regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18. The planned 12-acre park will be located at the intersection of Parkview and Park Ridge drives. Approval came after months...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List

Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Austin Curls: Natural Curl Artist Helping Austin One Curl At A Time

Jasmin Todd, the master stylist/curl specialist of Austin Curls, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us about what they offer and more. “We offer a unique service demonstrating a niche type of salon for curly hair. We encourage the curl through our cutting, color, and styling services. We treat and care for every client’s unique curl pattern and texture.”
AUSTIN, TX
Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption

AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 14-20, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 14-20, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Marble Falls hires contractor to speed up water treatment plant project

The Marble Falls City Council voted to approve the hiring of MGC Contractors Inc. as the construction manager at risk for the One Marble Falls Plant, the city’s new water treatment facility. The decision came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, as the design process for the new plant reached 60 percent completion.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana

After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KILLEEN, TX

