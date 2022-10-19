Read full article on original website
Yankees ticket prices for game five already plummeting after third straight ALCS loss
After falling behind 3-0 in the ALCS with another loss to the Astros, ticket prices for game five at Yankee Stadium are dropping fast, with tickets available for under $60.
MLive.com
Red Wings, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys
The Detroit Red Wings will have a bit of black in their 2022 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys. The league and adidas on Thursday revealed all 32 jerseys for this season. The Red Wings’ uniform is red with four black stripes across the jersey as well as black stripes on the sleeves, pants, socks, gloves and helmet for the what the league called “a seamless look.” It honors the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary jersey with “DETROIT” across the front, which was inspired by the 1920 Detroit Cougars jersey.
MLive.com
Face-off improvement among details Red Wings focusing on
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde is a stickler for details. Seeing his team rank last in the NHL in face-off percentage, even though it’s only four games in, doesn’t sit well. “Face-off detail is a huge part of the game,” Lalonde said. “It sets...
MLive.com
D’Andre Swift’s return to Detroit Lions is imminent
ALLEN PARK -- While Jameson Williams remains a long away from suiting up, help is still on the way for the Detroit Lions offense. Star running back D’Andre Swift returned to practice on Wednesday and says he’s trending toward playing on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. “I’m pushing...
