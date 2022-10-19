Read full article on original website
Related
fourfourtwo.com
France manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Didier Deschamps
Didier Deschamps is the manager of France at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab), as he aims to defend the crown he won four years ago. After reaching the final of the Euro 2016, only to lose out to Eder’s extra-time winner for Portugal, France bounced back in Russia. Under Deschamps’ watch, they were deserving winners of the World Cup.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool report: Reds join Wilfried Zaha race but Crystal Palace relaxed about contract
Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, who is out of contract at the end of the season. The Ivory Coast international’s deal at Selhurst Park is due to expire in June 2023, but manager Patrick Vieira said this week that he wasn’t concerned about the situation.
fourfourtwo.com
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top eight leagues?
We're looking for every club in the top tier of England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands and Scotland. 25 minutes on the clock, 147 clubs on the board. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends.
fourfourtwo.com
Chelsea report: Blues scouts tip Victor Osimhen as long-term striker solution
Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring in a new striker next summer and believe that Victor Osimhen of Napoli fits the bill as a long-term option up front. The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in September, but the Gabon international is 33 years old and the Premier League side want to find a younger alternative.
fourfourtwo.com
FIFA 23 best price: The best deals for the game right now
FIFA 23 best price deals are appearing online now, given that the game has been out for a few weeks. Well, if you're looking for EA Sports' masterpiece, either for yourself or someone else, you're not going to want to pay the RRP for it, are you?. The game has...
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
fourfourtwo.com
Manchester United: Erik ten Hag 'counting on' Cristiano Ronaldo as exit talk intensifies
Ronaldo has been punished for refusing to come on against Tottenham, but his boss insists he still has a future at Old Trafford. Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag is keen to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo, as speculation about the striker's future intensifies in light of his latest controversial episode.
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham, Erik ten Hag confirms
Ten Hag was speaking ahead of Manchester United's trip to Chelsea, for which Ronaldo has been dropped from the squad. Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on a substitute during Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s 2-0 win over Tottenham (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
fourfourtwo.com
Raphael Varane's World Cup in doubt after injury in Manchester United draw at Chelsea
Manchester United's Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears against Chelsea after picking up an injury just weeks before the World Cup. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening after picking up an injury which must make him doubtful for next month's World Cup with France.
fourfourtwo.com
Erling Haaland continues incredible scoring streak for Manchester City
Erling Haaland made it 17 Premier League goals for the season and 22 in all competitions with his brace against Brighton. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland continued his incredible scoring streak with a brace for the champions in their 3-1 win over Brighton at the Etihad on Saturday. Haaland came...
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool have won only two points away from home in Premier League this season
Liverpool's defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday continued a miserable run of results on the road for the Reds this season. Liverpool are still without a win away from home in the Premier League this season and Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest means the Reds have picked up just two points on the road in 2022/23.
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star did not receive a single Ballon d'Or vote
For the first time in 17 years, the five-time previous winner didn't even make it onto the podium at the Ballon d'Or awards. Cristiano Ronaldo received zero votes for this year's Ballon d'Or, the award's organisers have revealed. The Manchester United (opens in new tab) star placed 20th on the...
fourfourtwo.com
Women's World Cup 2023 groups: Who every country will face in Australia and New Zealand
There will be 32 countries competing across eight Women's World Cup 2023 (opens in new tab) groups in Australia and New Zealand next year. This will be the first edition of the Women's World Cup to feature 32 nations, up from 24 in 2019. Thank you for reading 5 articles...
fourfourtwo.com
Pep Guardiola's 'English not good enough' to describe Erling Haaland brilliance
Manchester City manager says he does not have the vocabulary to do Erling Haaland justice after the striker shone against Brighton. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was lost for words to describe Erling Haaland after two more goals from the Norwegian helped the champions to a 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.
fourfourtwo.com
Liverpool lose to Premier League's bottom team – just six days after beating champions
The Reds went down 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the result rather summing up their sorry season so far. Liverpool (opens in new tab) slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) in the Premier League's Saturday lunchtime to kick-off, less than a week on from their brilliant win over Manchester City (opens in new tab).
Comments / 0