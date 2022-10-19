Read full article on original website
Manchester United report: Red Devils chief not expecting January spending spree
Manchester United fans shouldn’t expect an eventful January transfer window after the club’s major summer spending spree, according to Red Devils football director John Murtough. The Manchester club were very active in the off-season, bringing in a new manager in Erik ten Hag and six new players. Today's...
Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top eight leagues?
We're looking for every club in the top tier of England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands and Scotland. 25 minutes on the clock, 147 clubs on the board. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after strop
Cristiano Ronaldo walked down the tunnel before the end of his side's win over Tottenham on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag said he will “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward returned to the changing room before the end of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham. Ronaldo’s behaviour has...
Liverpool have won only two points away from home in Premier League this season
Liverpool's defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday continued a miserable run of results on the road for the Reds this season. Liverpool are still without a win away from home in the Premier League this season and Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest means the Reds have picked up just two points on the road in 2022/23.
'Getting to share it with Messi': Sergio Aguero on his favourite World Cup memories
The retired Argentinian striker has been talking about Messi, Maradona and his country's chances in Qatar. Argentina head to Qatar as one of the tournament's headline acts, with many experts predicting it's their turn to lift the biggest prize in international football for the first time since 1978. The tournament...
Every English team that went unbeaten during Liz Truss' short-lasting reign
Counting league games only in England's top four divisions, eight clubs managed to not lose a game of football in Truss' tenure. Liz Truss's departure after 45 days in office makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history, but in that period only eight teams in England's top four leagues have managed to go unbeaten.
Ranked! The 10 best attacking midfielders in the world right now
The greatest collection of defence-splitting passers, dribbling maestros and assist machines currently on the planet. Attacking midfielders were once deemed football's luxury men - that player who didn't track back because they were simply too good and would hopefully cause more damage at the other end of the pitch. Well,...
Raphael Varane's World Cup in doubt after injury in Manchester United draw at Chelsea
Manchester United's Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears against Chelsea after picking up an injury just weeks before the World Cup. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane left the pitch in tears against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening after picking up an injury which must make him doubtful for next month's World Cup with France.
Cristiano Ronaldo sees one potential move fall away as club president aims subtle dig
Ronaldo refused to come on during Manchester United's win over Tottenham on Wednesday, prompting widespread criticism. Manchester United (opens in new tab) could try to offload Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but one club on the continent have already ruled themselves out of the running to sign the increasingly disruptive striker.
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham, Erik ten Hag confirms
Ten Hag was speaking ahead of Manchester United's trip to Chelsea, for which Ronaldo has been dropped from the squad. Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on a substitute during Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s 2-0 win over Tottenham (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United star did not receive a single Ballon d'Or vote
For the first time in 17 years, the five-time previous winner didn't even make it onto the podium at the Ballon d'Or awards. Cristiano Ronaldo received zero votes for this year's Ballon d'Or, the award's organisers have revealed. The Manchester United (opens in new tab) star placed 20th on the...
Liverpool lose to Premier League's bottom team – just six days after beating champions
The Reds went down 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the result rather summing up their sorry season so far. Liverpool (opens in new tab) slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) in the Premier League's Saturday lunchtime to kick-off, less than a week on from their brilliant win over Manchester City (opens in new tab).
Pep Guardiola's 'English not good enough' to describe Erling Haaland brilliance
Manchester City manager says he does not have the vocabulary to do Erling Haaland justice after the striker shone against Brighton. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was lost for words to describe Erling Haaland after two more goals from the Norwegian helped the champions to a 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.
Aston Villa considering Unai Emery to succeed sacked Steven Gerrard – report
Could the ex-Arsenal boss be back for another crack at the Premier League? Villa appear keen to speak to him... Aston Villa (opens in new tab) intend to hold talks with former Arsenal (opens in new tab) boss Unai Emery about becoming their new head coach, according to reports. After...
Women's World Cup 2023 groups: Who every country will face in Australia and New Zealand
There will be 32 countries competing across eight Women's World Cup 2023 (opens in new tab) groups in Australia and New Zealand next year. This will be the first edition of the Women's World Cup to feature 32 nations, up from 24 in 2019. Thank you for reading 5 articles...
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard will bounce back from Aston Villa sacking – Jurgen Klopp
Gerrard was sacked on Thursday, but Klopp doesn't have any concerns about the Reds favourite's ability to hack it in management. Liverpool (opens in new tab) boss Jurgen Klopp has no doubt that Steven Gerrard will continue to carve out a managerial career after being sacked by Aston Villa (opens in new tab).
Jurgen Klopp has 'no idea' how Liverpool failed to score in Nottingham Forest loss
The Reds were anything but clinical in front of goal as they went down 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday lunchtime. Jurgen Klopp was left baffled by Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s failure to score as they lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Saturday. Former...
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash
Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview.
Watch: Steven Gerrard under more pressure as Douglas Luiz gets mindlessly sent off
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has made Steven Gerrard's position as manager even more precarious, after the Brazilian got sent off for headbutting Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during their Thursday night game. With an hour played in the match, an altercation off the ball between Luiz and Mitrovic saw the pair...
