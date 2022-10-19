Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Lexus ES Arrives With New F Sport Design And Handling Packages
After getting one of the most subtle facelifts in history for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Lexus ES and 2023 ES Hybrid arrive sporting some subtle, but important upgrades including new design and handling packages. First up, the top-selling Lexus sedan gains the company's latest Lexus Interface multimedia system...
2023 Toyota Corolla Arrives With A Bigger Price Tag
In June, Toyota announced the Corolla Hatchback and Corolla Sedan would be updated substantially, with plenty of upgrades, tech enhancements, and fresher styling. Despite the array of improvements, the Japanese company has retained a cornerstone of the Corolla lineup: value for money. That's not to say there hasn't been a...
2023 Mazda CX-30 Gets A Mighty 5 Horsepower Bump
Mazda has announced pricing for the 2023 CX-30. The Japanese luxury crossover will start at $22,950 for naturally aspirated cars, with the peppier CX-30 Turbo starting at $33,800. Mazda brought a few new changes to the CX-30, including better fuel economy and higher power figures. The standard engine is now capable of cylinder deactivation and will achieve 26/33/29 mpg city/highway/combined (up from 24/31/26). As for the turbo, expect the same fuel economy as last year's model (22/30/25).
Honda Passport No Longer Available Without AWD
The Honda Passport, a mid-size crossover SUV that competes with the likes of the Ford Bronco and Toyota 4Runner, has been lauded for its affordable asking price and general value for money, but Honda has quietly increased the price of this humble SUV. Kind of. Instead of raising the price across the trim line, Honda has opted to drop front-wheel-drive models from the lineup, which has effectively pushed the cost of the base model up. With the FWD EX-L trim no longer available, those interested in a Honda Passport will have to settle for the AWD EX-L, which goes for $42,395, including a $1,295 destination fee.
Longtail Honda Civic del Sol Is A Supercar, Limousine, And Pickup All At The Same Time
Although there are no official rules for a good ol' automotive mash-up, it usually helps when the cars involved fall into similar segments, such as this Toyota MR2 and Porsche Boxster sports car combo. You're also likely to end up with something better if the underpinnings mesh well with the looks, as was the case with this awesome, old-school Ford pickup which came with Raptor underpinnings and Bronco styling.
6 Cheap Cars With Butterfly Doors
Due to the cost of developing doors that lift up and out rather than outward to one side, as most people want and expect, butterfly doors are expensive to implement, and add a sizeable sum to the end price of the car. Mostly, you'll find them on more exotic supercars. Over the decades, some companies have tried to make them affordable, but, as you'll see lower down this list, those models are few and far between. Still, if you are on a budget, it can be done. If you're on a healthy budget, there are some good options.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
Go Buy A Kia Stinger Before It's Gone Forever
We've been touting the Kia Stinger since it came out in 2018, and when rumors began to circulate that itmight be discontinued, we urged you to buy it before it went away. Despite reasonable sales of 13,517 units in 2021, the murmurs of the Stinger's demise continue to grow louder. A new report from the Auto Times in South Korea claims Kia will stop building the Stinger in April 2023. That would give the sports sedan around half a year left to live.
New GMC Jimmy Headed To SEMA 2022 Thanks To Flat Out Autos
The world of small, 2-door SUVs and trucks is small here in America. The market for them just doesn't exist, but that hasn't stopped somebody from building the revamped GMC Jimmy of their dreams. If you are at SEMA this year, you'll be able to get a peek at this one, created by Flat Out Autos and based on a GMC Sierra.
In The Metal: The 2023 BMW XM Is A Great Luxury SUV But A Poor M Car
It's now been eight days since I saw the BMW XM in person. I didn't rush into writing this because I didn't want to produce a kneejerk response fueled by emotion. I've already made my feelings on the BMW XM quite clear - at least as far as its position on the throne as a halo for the BMW M brand goes. But I made a point to steer clear of one thing - the XM's design. That's because design is subjective and because professional photos in a studio setting are often not fully representative of a car. No, I wanted to wait until I'd seen it in person to cast my judgment. Now that day has come.
Borla Creates Awesome EV Exhaust Sound System For Ford Mustang Mach-E
Electric cars are slowly winning over enthusiasts with their instant torque delivery and fun-to-drive nature, but there is still one critical part missing from this new wave of motor vehicles: a sweet engine sound. Most electric cars these days emit no sound whatsoever, which suits most people just fine. But gearheads aren't satisfied, and manufacturers and aftermarket companies are slowly starting to make this realization. Cars such as the Maserati GranTurismo EV generate an awesome-sounding engine note that sounds like an alien spaceship, and now Borla, in cooperation with AudioControl, has developed a new Ford Mustang Mach-E sound system, and it sounds good.
5 Coolest Features Of The New Cadillac Celestiq
There isn't another car segment better suited to electrification than the ultra-luxury barge segment. For decades, manufacturers like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Benz have been trying to remove engine noise from the cabin. These manufacturers also tuned their powertrains to provide loads of low-down torque and smooth, uninterrupted progress without spilling the rear passengers' champagne. Electricity solves both these problems.
Cheapest Drift Cars To Get Into The Sport
Motorsport is expensive to get into and an expensive hobby to maintain. With that in mind, just buying the cheapest car for drifting is not the way to go. You need to choose a car that has a solid aftermarket for parts, and one that plenty of people have already used for drift cars, so there's knowledge out there to tap into. Budget drift cars still need decent power in stock form as tuning an engine is generally less expensive and time-consuming than an engine swap. That doesn't mean you have to choose something with a V8 as your first drift car, though. It can help, but it's far from essential to get into the sport.
Tesla Infotainment Update Adds Video Games Back Into The Model 3
Teslas are known for poor build quality, but few customers complain about a lack of connectivity features. Still, for those who want more, the aftermarket is booming. People have figured out how to run Apple CarPlay in Teslas, and the company itself is still working on ways to integrate Steam into its models. Well, as soon as it figures out how to incorporate games without upsetting the NHTSA.
Tesla Working On Smaller And Cheaper EV Will Outsell All Current Teslas Combined
Starting at just under $136,000, the Tesla Model S Plaid is not exactly cheap. Even the Model 3 costs over $60,000 now, but at one point, company CEO Elon Musk promised that his company would eventually offer a small EV that would cost just $25,000. Then, at the beginning of this year, he did a complete u-turn on that, saying that Tesla had too much on its plate. However, Musk did say that "at some point," Tesla would follow through.
How The Little Car Company Got Ferrari's Blessing To Build Replicas Like The Testa Rossa J
In 2019, Bugatti approached Ben Hedley to help with a modern take on the Bugatti Baby produced between 1927 and 1936. The updated recreation was so much more than a toy, however. It was a scaled-down replica of a full-size Bugatti that was as true to the roadgoing variant as could be. Since then, The Little Car Company has taken things further, producing the Aston Martin DB5 Junior, a scaled-down version of the same car Daniel Craig's James Bond drives in No Time To Die. And most recently, it has made the first customer deliveries of its new Ferrari Testa Rossa J, of which only 299 will be produced.
Toyota RAV4 Looks Meaner With GR Sport Upgrades
Toyota has plenty of options for RAV4 buyers who want to add a touch of pizazz and stand out from other crossovers in the parking lot. There's the rugged TRD Off-Road, the new hybrid Woodland Edition, and the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime. Though it won't be coming stateside, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid gained a special new trim in Europe. It's called the RAV4 GR Sport, and it bundles the appearance of a Gazoo Racing model with the efficiency of a hybrid.
Driven: Should You Buy A 2022 Lincoln Corsair, Or Wait For 2023?
Lincoln introduced the Corsair back in 2019 as a replacement for the successful MKC crossover. A recent update to the Lincoln Corsair rolls in important changes for 2023, including a new front end, improved technology, and ActiveGlide hands-free driving capability. The 2023 Corsair won't arrive on the market until next year, but CarBuzz recently had the opportunity to drive a 2022 model, so we'd have a fresh idea of what to expect from the new one.
Porsche Spied Testing Hardcore Taycan With Roll Cage And Recaro Seats
The Porsche Taycan Turbo is arguably one of the prettiest electric cars on the planet, and it's certainly among the best to drive. With up to 750 horsepower available with an overboost function in the Turbo S model, and 774 lb-ft of torque, it's frighteningly quick. 0-60 mph takes just 2.6 seconds, and it keeps accelerating to 161 mph. Those figures allowed the car to reclaim the Nurburgring EV lap record earlier this year, and even Lamborghini is taking notice of what Stuttgart has produced here.
Honda Pioneers Ultra-Efficient Aerodynamic Wipers With Movable Rain Gutters
As we move to a world of electrification, the aerodynamic efficiency of motorcars is being taken to new heights with incremental adaptations yielding exponential results. Not only do these make commuter cars like the Honda Civic lighter on gas, but performance cars handle high speeds better, so everyone wins when a major step forward is taken.
CarBuzz.com
60K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0