ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Art Collecting With Confidence

By Sena Christian
Sacramento Magazine
Sacramento Magazine
 3 days ago

One of Stephanie Taylor’s professors in her graduate program for sculpture at Sacramento State would have students stare at a piece of art for an hour. Most museum visitors spend only about 30 seconds gazing at one work of art—and those are masterpieces. Looking for so long could feel daunting at first. “Then all of a sudden, after a certain time, you start seeing stuff that you just never would have seen or appreciated,” Taylor says.

Truly appreciating art demands time, attention and an in-person viewing, especially for those choosing art to buy. “There’s no replacement for going to visit and seeing the actual work,” says Taylor, a studio artist since 1977 whose murals and sculptures can be found throughout the Sacramento region, with many of her other creations in collections across the United States and in Paris and Kyoto, Japan. “You might like a subject matter, you might like the content or what the narrative of a piece is, if it has one. You might be drawn to the application of the medium, the skill of the artist.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCyYq_0if184RI00
“Amphora #7,” by Stephanie Taylor.

In 2021, global art and antique sales reached a massive $60.5 billion, according to the annual Art Market report commissioned by Art Basel and UBS. This figure represents a 29 percent increase over the prior year, ending a deep recession for the global art market. The report’s authors describe this recovery as “particularly strong for major auction houses and galleries in the top echelons.” Much of the recovery can be attributed to “incredibly high priced pieces” and “staggeringly” wealthy individuals.

But buying art is actually more accessible than one might assume, says Liv Moe, founding director of Verge Center for the Arts in Sacramento’s Southside Park neighborhood. “If people realize that a lot of the art is not as expensive as they think it’s going to be, and collecting really can just be about forging relationships with artists in your community, I think that changes the calculus a little bit,” she says.

Step aside, leisure class. Original art, Moe says, is for everyone.

Stepping Through the Gallery Doors

Among the many cultural shifts prompted by the pandemic, people who have transitioned to remote work now pay more attention to their living spaces. They want those areas to feel nice. “Whether it was their home or office they were spending more time in, if they were getting tired of their space and needed something to freshen it up, art became a way for them to do that,” says Brooke Abrames, co-executive director of Blue Line Arts in downtown Roseville.

With the help of vaccines and a desire for normalcy, people have begun re-entering galleries that are eager to welcome them. Sacramento’s long-running Second Saturday art walk has also returned—good news for potential buyers wanting that in-person artwork experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynxdZ_0if184RI00
Cynthia Lou, curator and owner of Sparrow Gallery. Photo by Beth Baugher.

That’s because photographs don’t represent a work’s full scale. Colors get lost in digital translation. An Instagram post diminishes emotion. And a two-dimensional version can’t convey texture, says Cynthia Lou, curator and owner of Sparrow Gallery in Sacramento’s R Street Corridor. Her gallery represents many mixed-media artists, along with painters, ceramicists and photographers. Artist Dianne Poinski, for example, creates by first gluing an archival pigment print onto a panel. Then she brushes layers of a clear encaustic medium (beeswax mixed with damar resin) over the print and fuses it with heat. She might also add embellishments. These details are nearly impossible to deliver through a screen.

Potential buyers should see as much art as possible to develop their own tastes, Abrames says, because when it comes time to hand over the credit card, the buyer needs to trust in those tastes. The local secondary art market is small, so when a consumer buys a piece, they might be stuck with it for a while. The best advice for feeling confident in one’s decision? “Usually, people buy art they love,” Abrames says. “I don’t think there’s a much better strategy than that.”

Galleries in the Sacramento region like Elliott Fouts Gallery , which opened in 1999 and later moved to midtown Sacramento, can attract those interested in representational landscape and still-life painting, nonrepresentational art and Funk ceramics. John Natsoulas Center for the Arts in Davis, considered one of the top galleries in California, showcases pre-eminent West Coast artists. There are also newer venues to explore, such as Twisted Track Gallery on R Street, which recently held a group show curated by local independent curator Faith J. McKinnie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQxrd_0if184RI00
“When Life Hands You Lemons,” by Jennnifer Lugris.

“A person should be prepared to spend some time in a gallery when it’s quiet and really do justice to the pieces they’re attracted to and even the ones they are not,” Taylor says. “Lots of people don’t have time and they want to be more spontaneous. Great. But chances are the longer you spend before you purchase it, the greater the appreciation will be over the years.”

Patris Miller, who runs Patris Studio and Art Gallery in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, says buyers can discover an array of styles, subject matter and mediums by visiting galleries. “For the beginning collector, just spending some time thinking, looking, enjoying the visual sensation of the art and then allowing it to speak on a more visceral level” is invaluable, Miller says. Talking to gallerists can also add a “nice level of richness” to the art-buying process.

And there’s no need to be intimidated: Gallery representatives enjoy interacting with curious visitors, even novices. “Everyone here is thrilled when you ask a question that we can tell you more about the art and the artist,” Abrames says. “Genuine interest is always appreciated, and if you have time to do a little bit of homework on what you’re looking for, that is always helpful to the conversation.”

Art Can Be Affordable

Art isn’t necessarily financially out of reach. The walls of a grungy garage or a tattoo parlor might be where some buyers discover their reasonably priced masterpiece. Many artists accept payment plans. Galleries often sell limited-run prints of originals featured in a show. Buyers can inquire about custom commissions, which a gallery might help facilitate with the artist. Sparrow Gallery holds an annual show of painted vinyl records with price points under $300. “It makes it a little bit more feasible on the pocketbook for new collectors,” Lou says.

A new collector hesitant to make a big investment might start by patronizing emerging artists. Or they might buy less-expensive smaller pieces or prints, frame them, and curate an eclectic gallery wall as a home’s focal point. They should be open to taking risks, says Moe, who gravitates toward art that challenges or intrigues her, rather than settling for a straightforward painting or what looks most aesthetically pleasing.

“When I collect work, I get excited about the idea of how I can live with something that maybe isn’t just a framed thing I’m going to put on the wall or a sculpture I’m going to set on a shelf,” she says. Moe has a treasured piece her late friend and artist Nathan Cordero made out of a magnolia leaf; a framer crafted a shadow box to suspend and protect the leaf, which would have otherwise disintegrated.

At Sparrow Gallery, paintings of the American River and Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta resonate with patrons. With abstract art, color seems to be what grabs viewers. Personal pieces that evoke emotion are also popular, Lou says, referencing collage artist Jill Allyn Stafford, whose creations incorporate family letters and her grandfather’s cookbooks.

Sacramento artist Jennifer Lugris often finds herself enamored with art but not quite able to articulate why. “We are used to navigating the world in a very verbal way, where you’re putting words to everything you’re experiencing through sight and hearing, feeling,” she says. “But art is more intuitive. It’s more emotional. Sometimes there’s a work of art that captivates me, and it’s very hard to put in words why I’m feeling the way I’m feeling, why I connected to that piece and I just have to have it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vY83h_0if184RI00
“Dewdrops or Morning’s Secret,” by Dianne Poinski.

For her own art, Lugris paints simple moments or things—a mother breastfeeding her child, a houseplant—and infuses them with colorful, fun patterns to elevate the moments to small miracles. Her artwork is about showing gratitude for the everyday experiences of life, says Lugris, who comes from a long line of refugees, her ancestors having fled dictatorships in North Korea and South America. She believes collectors buy her work because they connect with her story.

“You’re not only buying this beautiful piece, but you’re also buying an experience from the artist,” Lugris says. “You’re connecting with this other human being. In a way, it reminds us of all of our humanity and all of our connections and how we’re all trying to live a happy, fulfilling life. That’s what art can be about.”

The post Art Collecting With Confidence appeared first on Sacramento Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sacramento Magazine

Shopping More Lightly

We 21st century Americans of modest or better means often are able to solve our problems or ease our difficulties by purchasing stuff. It probably is wishful thinking, however, to think we can buy our way to occupying a greener planet. But we can try! Here are some capital-region stores that place a premium on […] The post Shopping More Lightly appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Faces of Sacramento 2022

Sacramento Magazine presents “Faces of Sacramento,” a unique opportunity to show the faces behind some of the city’s notable businesses. THE FACE OF PERSONAL INJURY LAW ASHTON & PRICE, LLP 8243 GREENBACK LANE, FAIR OAKS, CA 95628 (916) 786-7787 • WWW.ASHTONANDPRICE.COM Ashton and Price has been representing the Sacramento region’s injury victims for over 25 […] The post Faces of Sacramento 2022 appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Scooter Life

At the peak of this past summer’s gas prices, I pulled into a station and filled my tank with premium-grade gasoline for just $5.75. Granted, my tank only holds a gallon because I ride a scooter. I have been seeing more scooters around Sacramento over the past year. They have become increasingly popular as more […] The post Scooter Life appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

The Jazzy Bird

“I’m confident in saying that I have the best chicken in Northern California,” proclaims chef Matt Wambsgans. He may be right. At The Jazzy Bird, the Peruvian-style rotisserie joint that he and his wife, Reagan, opened last spring, Wambsgans turns out birds so succulent, so flavorful, that after trying one, you may kick yourself for […] The post The Jazzy Bird appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

A Grateful Heart

Don DeVorss knew he didn’t have long to live. Struggling to breathe, he walked alone at Folsom Point State Park in January 2019, looking out at the setting sun reflecting on Folsom Lake. “I was thinking, ‘I can’t see myself making it much longer.’ I took a picture of the sunset over the dam,” says […] The post A Grateful Heart appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Not-So-Hidden Treasures

Marta Pena-Lane wants you to know that the thrift store she manages is more like a boutique with a hint of museum. The vintage silk-screen prints, kimonos and bright bento boxes displayed around her seem to back her up. “I’m very selective,” she says of her meticulous curating for My Sister’s House Treasures, a secondhand […] The post Not-So-Hidden Treasures appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
Sacramento Magazine

It Takes a Village

Local cookbook author Georgeanne Brennan was living in France when she attended her first grand aioli, an outdoor feast at which villagers gather at long tables to break bread and drink wine together. The menu traditionally features poached seafood, seasonal vegetables and large quantities of aioli—a garlicky mayonnaise—for spreading on everything. Back in the early […] The post It Takes a Village appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
Sacramento Magazine

Showing Off!

Some daring construction workers created a photo op by hanging around at the partially erected Capital National Bank Building in 1915. The building, at Seventh and J streets, still stands today. The post Showing Off! appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Bodega Kitchen & Cocktails

Empanadas in two flavors—beef picadillo and vegan soyrizo/potato—are on the menu at BODEGA KITCHEN & COCKTAILS, a pan-Caribbean restaurant that recently opened in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood. The cozy spot offers food inspired by cuisine from places like Haiti, Cuba, Jamaica and Puerto Rico, along with tropical drinks such as daiquiris, mojitos and margaritas. Bodega Kitchen […] The post Bodega Kitchen & Cocktails appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

A Classy “Glass” in Carmichael

Family and booze play a huge role in—no, it’s too early to talk about the holidays. Rather, we turn our attention to Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie,” being staged at the Chautauqua Playhouse (5325 Engle Road in Carmichael) from Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Nov. 13. Chautauqua describes this staple of 20th century American theater […] The post A Classy “Glass” in Carmichael appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
CARMICHAEL, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Women Behind the Lens

Opening at Crocker Art Museum: Modern Women, Modern Vision: Photography From the Bank of America Collection, a traveling exhibition of more than 100 images by Dorothea Lange, Cindy Sherman, Imogen Cunningham and other female artists. Diverse in tone, style and subject, the works reveal women photographers’ contributions to the medium from 1905 to 2015. Modern […] The post Women Behind the Lens appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Sacramento Speakers Series’ 2022– 2023 Season

For those of you who engage in long-range planning, here’s a list of the speakers coming to our city for the Society of Orators’ Big Names Are Coming series. Oct. 12, 2022 DR. NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON Nov. 16, 2022 DR. MATTHEW WALKER Jan. 18, 2023 ANNE-MARIE SLAUGHTER March 1, 2023 DR. SIDDHARTHA MUKHERJEE March 29, […] The post Sacramento Speakers Series’ 2022– 2023 Season appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Sacramento Greek Festival 2022

It’s a big, fat celebration of Hellenic culture at Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation’s 59th annual Sacramento Greek Festival. Savor authentic Greek cuisine and drink, shop for Mediterranean treasures, cheer on folk dancers and work off that baklava by line dancing to live Greek bands—all in a festive, outdoor villagelike setting. Opa! Sacramento Greek […] The post Sacramento Greek Festival 2022 appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

The Regional Wine Guide

You don’t need to travel far to sample great wines. Whether you’re planning a day trip or a weekend getaway, here in Sacramento, we have five nearby regions that are definitely worth a visit. Me The post The Regional Wine Guide appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Vine to Grape

Visit Sacramento says that the largest crop coming out of Sacramento County last year wasn’t rice or tomatoes, but wine grapes. In September, the tourism bureau’s Farm-to- Fork Festival kicked off with the Legends of Wine celebration, traditionally held outdoors on the Capitol lawn but this year moved to the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center […] The post Vine to Grape appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Holiday Home Tour Returns

Tickets for the Sacred Heart Holiday Home Tour are now on sale. The venerable tour, which features handsome homes in the Fabulous 40s neighborhood decorated to the hilt for the holidays, has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s tour takes place Friday, Dec. 2, through Sunday, Dec. 4. It will […] The post Holiday Home Tour Returns appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Quince in the Spotlight at Seasonal Dinner in Winters

L’Apero les Trois, a new aperitif tasting room in Winters, has announced the date and menu for its next seasonal dinner. Quince will be the featured ingredient at the French farmhouse-style dinner, to be held Oct. 24. The four-course menu will include chicken liver mousse on brioche toast with quince paste; pear and arugula salad […] The post Quince in the Spotlight at Seasonal Dinner in Winters appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
WINTERS, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners

We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Murder on the Orient Express at STC

The romantic notion of traveling by train sustains a bit of a setback in Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” the next offering at the Sacramento Theatre Company. The play, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, opens Wednesday, Oct. 12, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the STC venue (1419 H St.) […] The post Murder on the Orient Express at STC appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
Sacramento Magazine

Upcoming Sac Ballet Performances

Your entertainment cup runneth over as the Sacramento Ballet pours forth with its annual Beer & Ballet program starting Friday, Sept. 30, and running through Sunday, Oct. 16. “This program contains creative and diverse music and dance, all in our outdoor venue where the views from every seat are fantastic,” Sacramento Ballet says in promoting […] The post Upcoming Sac Ballet Performances appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Sacramento Magazine

Troy, MI
36
Followers
34
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate guide for Sacramento events, food and culture.

 https://www.sacmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy