Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Cute and Cozy Stashbusters: Stashbusting Accessories
Stashbusting, ah, stashbusting. How much we adore you! Is there anything more satisfying than not only finishing a task but also being extremely resourceful while doing so? The payout is doubled with Cute and Cozy Stashbusters. The satisfaction of repurposing your odds and ends to make funky, trendy pieces that...
Recycled Crafts
Black Cats on a Pumpkin Cross Stitch Pattern
This pattern with a trio of black cats on a pumpkin isn’t actually a cross stitch pattern; it’s meant for bead weaving. But the chart is made with squares same as a cross stitch design, and this one is too cute to pass up. The design is 50...
Recycled Crafts
Lots of Bats Halloween Layout
I know bats aren’t everyone’s favorite but I personally love them and of course they are perfect for Halloween layouts! Becki used products from Scrapbook.com to create this fun page using bat dies that come in different sizes to create a big swarm of them flying across her page. A few clouds, stars and a moon finish off the nighttime sky background along with a large title and some journaling under the cute photo.
Recycled Crafts
3 Needlepoint Stitches for Skies
Take your needlepoint design up to another level with these three stitches that are ideal for skies. It comes to use from Poppy Monk Needlepoint. The author takes a deep look at all three stitches. Each one is described in details (including a photo example) and pros and cons are given. In addition to the photo of each stitch, there is a stitch chart to help you out.
Comments / 0