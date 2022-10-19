ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Hilltop Laguna Niguel mansion available for sale or for rent

Paying $48.9 million for a hilltop mansion at Bear Brand Ranch in Laguna Niguel might quench a craving for ocean views. A cheaper alternative: Rent it for $250,000 a month. Eight months after listing the 14,500-square-foot home for $50 million, the owner has dropped the price and put it up for rent at 13 Old Ranch Road, the Orange County Register reported.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
AMAC, ROVR score $41M construction loan for Hollywood project

AMAC and ROVR Development broke ground on a 180-unit multifamily project in Hollywood having secured $41 million in construction financing. Ocean Bank provided the loan to the joint venture, according to a press release. New York-based AMAC and Miami-based ROVR are developing the eight-story Griffin 441 at 4465 Griffin Road with a target completion date of 2024. Griffin 441 will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, the release states.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jamison plans another apartment complex in Koreatown

Koreatown’s development boom isn’t letting up. Jamison, a firm that already owns nearly every large office building in the neighborhood and has recently been on a development tear with major residential projects, filed plans to build a seven-story apartment complex that would replace a two-story strip mall. Garrett...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ratkovich plans tech campus redevelopment near Culver City

The Ratkovich Company has teamed up with a New York bank to buy 73,000 square feet of industrial buildings in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw with plans to create a new tech campus. The Downtown Los Angeles-based developer and J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives bought the buildings at 5950-5978 Bowcroft Street, Variety reported. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CULVER CITY, CA
Knotel to open coworking location in Malibu

Knotel, the proptech and coworking firm owned by Newmark, has signed Malibu’s largest office lease in more than a decade, The Real Deal has learned. The firm has leased a 34,300-square-foot office building at 22761 Pacific Coast Highway and will use it as coworking space, according to two sources familiar with the deal. Knotel did not respond to a request for comment.
MALIBU, CA
Slate Office REIT drops $20M on Pfizer-leased building

A Toronto-based real estate investment trust has agreed to drop $20 million on an occupied office property in Lake Forest. Slate Office REIT is under contract to buy the 197,500-square-foot office building at 275 North Field Drive in the North Shore suburb, Crain’s reported. The building is owned and occupied by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. The deal follows the trend of real estate investors snatching up properties with secured cash flows with long-term tenants .
LAKE FOREST, CA
Poll: Rick Caruso noses ahead of Karen Bass in LA mayor race

Millions of dollars in attack ads by Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso have moved the needle, with the real estate developer nosing ahead of Rep. Karen Bass, according to a poll of likely voters. With three weeks to go before the Nov. 8 vote, Caruso now leads Bass by...
LOS ANGELES, CA

