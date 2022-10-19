ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

WH: Nearly 2,500 clean energy school buses will soon hit the streets

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced award recipients for nearly $1 billion through the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Bus Program to add nearly 2,500 electric buses to the nation’s fleet. “What an exciting day for children and parents all across the country,” EPA administrator Michael Regan said in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Judge rejects bid to resume construction on $1B power line

PORTLAND, Maine — A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge's decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project. The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bay News 9

Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they...
GEORGIA STATE
Bay News 9

Concrete shortage threatens Bay area construction surge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The construction of every building begins with a good foundation and that foundation is formed out of concrete. "On average, I’d say we’re booking about I’d say 260 to 300 yards (of concrete to pour) a day," said Bill Yates, the general manager of Carroll’s Building Materials in St. Petersburg.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

DOJ takes actions to ‘disrupt criminal activity’ from China-backed actors

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday held a news conference announcing three recent investigations and several arrests against individuals associated with the People’s Republic of China – and warned the United States would “continue to fiercely protect the rights guaranteed to everyone in our country.”. Two individuals...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy