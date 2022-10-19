Read full article on original website
Gloversville man arrested after standoff with police
A Gloversville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence-related standoff with police. The Gloversville Police Department said Michael Davies Jr., 29, was taken into custody after about three and a half hours.
Cortland Police: Tompkins County woman attacks individual in vehicle
A Tompkins County woman was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly attacked an individual in her vehicle, according to a city police report. The report noted the incident started near Church and Port Watson Streets. The victim honked her horn at another vehicle, which was being driven by Vanessa D. Hamilton, of Freeville.
Washington County Police investigate gun shop burglary
According to Sheriff Jeffery J. Murphy, the Washington County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a burglary at Calamity Jane's Firearms on Dix Avenue. Officers report there was police presence at the scene on the morning of October 21 as investigators look into the incident.
Six Months Later, Arrests Made in Delaware County Camper Caper
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials say, following a six-month investigation, three county residents are being charged in connection with a burglary at Herman’s Trailer Sales in the Town of Walton in April. Sheriff’s officials say on April 29, Deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary at the...
Endicott Woman Charged With DWI After Crash in Town of Union
An Endicott woman was charged after a crash in the Town of Union. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 19th. The office says Vickie Pero failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Twist Run Road and Nanticoke Drive, left the road, struck two trees and a fence before hitting a shed in the 1800 block of Nanticoke Drive.
Endicott man pleads guilty to illegal handgun possession
Today in Broome County Court, an Endicott man pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say
FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
Afton man arrested after torching hospital room
On October 17th, New York State troopers were dispatched to a report of an arson at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.
3 arrested following burglary at business in Walton
Following a six-month long investigation, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested three individuals who were allegedly involved in the robbery of Herman's
State Police charge man with arson for starting fire at Bassett Hospital
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have charged a man for setting fire at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages and injuring over a dozen people. On Monday, officers arrived at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY for an arson investigation....
Oneonta Police Department investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday
ONEONTA, N.Y. – The Oneonta Police Department and Fire Department were dispatched to the James F. Lettis Highway in Oneonta, Friday, in response to reports of a motor vehicle accident, involving a pedestrian. First responders arrived on scene at 6:49 p.m. where they found Dale Clark, 54, in the...
SCSO: Ballston Spa man charges $18k on stolen card
A Ballston Spa man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly stole an elderly woman's credit card and used it to buy over $18,000 in products.
Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
New York State Man Arrested After Lighting Trash Can on Fire in Hospital
Police say that a New York state man coasted tens of thousands of dollars to a hospital after he lit a trash can on fire. It is not known what lead the suspect to allegedly commit the crime in the first place. Police also haven't revealed just how long the...
Broome County Jail employee arrested
A member of the Broome County Jail staff has been arrested for allegedly giving a prohibited item to an inmate.
ACSO: Jailed Albany man caught with shank in pants
An Albany man, who was charged with murder in the second degree after a 2021 shooting, was caught with a homemade shank inside Albany County Jail, according to a press release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
Endicott Woman Charged With Promoting Prison Contraband
The Broome County Sheriff's Office says an Endicott woman is charged after she gave an inmate a prohibited item. Krista M. Robertson was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after the office investigated inappropriate conduct between a forensic mental health employee and an inmate, according to the sheriff's office.
Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Town of Fenton
On October 18th, at around 6:40 p.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies responded to 1312 State Route 369 in the Town of Fenton for a reported stabbing.
UPD charge law office employee with Grand Larceny for theft of $27K
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports the employee of a local attorney’s office has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly falsifying paychecks to give herself bonuses, resulting in the theft of over $27,000. According to police, in early September, a local attorney’s office reported...
