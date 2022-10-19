ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police: Tompkins County woman attacks individual in vehicle

A Tompkins County woman was arrested on Thursday after she allegedly attacked an individual in her vehicle, according to a city police report. The report noted the incident started near Church and Port Watson Streets. The victim honked her horn at another vehicle, which was being driven by Vanessa D. Hamilton, of Freeville.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Woman Charged With DWI After Crash in Town of Union

An Endicott woman was charged after a crash in the Town of Union. The Broome County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, October 19th. The office says Vickie Pero failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Twist Run Road and Nanticoke Drive, left the road, struck two trees and a fence before hitting a shed in the 1800 block of Nanticoke Drive.
ENDICOTT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say

FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
CORTLAND, NY
cnyhomepage.com

State Police charge man with arson for starting fire at Bassett Hospital

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have charged a man for setting fire at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages and injuring over a dozen people. On Monday, officers arrived at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY for an arson investigation....
COOPERSTOWN, NY
whcuradio.com

Homeless Cortland man faces three felonies

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three felonies for a homeless man in Cortland County. Authorities responded to a reported robbery assault at an apartment building on Homer Avenue on October 12th. The landlord claimed three people were trespassing in a vacant apartment and attacked him when he confronted them, stealing his necklace and cell phone in the process. Robert Scott was arrested by Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies yesterday in Cuyler and turned over to Cortland City Police. He is charged with felony robbery, assault, and grand larceny. Authorities say the assault charge is a felony because the victim was older than 65 and Scott is more than ten years younger. He was sent to Cortland County Jail and will appear in court on November 13th. Two other individuals were charged with misdemeanor trespassing.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Woman Charged With Promoting Prison Contraband

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says an Endicott woman is charged after she gave an inmate a prohibited item. Krista M. Robertson was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after the office investigated inappropriate conduct between a forensic mental health employee and an inmate, according to the sheriff's office.
ENDICOTT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge law office employee with Grand Larceny for theft of $27K

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports the employee of a local attorney’s office has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly falsifying paychecks to give herself bonuses, resulting in the theft of over $27,000. According to police, in early September, a local attorney’s office reported...
UTICA, NY

