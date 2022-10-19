Read full article on original website
Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening
Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services with the addition of a new and larger immediate care and medical services center in Munster. The post Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer
Franciscan Health Crown Point has a new chief medical officer. The post Franciscan Health Crown Point names new chief medical officer appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
Applications for $500 Per Month Cook County Income Pilot Program Close Friday
The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for an income pilot program that guarantees two years worth of $500 monthly payments is looming. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program, which applications opened for earlier this month, provides 3,250 eligible residents with monthly payments of $500 for two years.
Cyber security expert addressed Gary Chamber luncheon
The Gary Chamber of Commerce members attending the recent luncheon had the benefit of hearing from a nationally recognized leader in cyber security. The featured guest speaker was Katrina Terry, CEH, Lionfish Cyber Security. Terry’s speech provided timely information as it was a day ahead of the Oct. 11 White...
‘Leave My Store Alone’: Customers Express Confusion, Pain For Prices As Jewel-Osco And Mariano’s Parent Companies Eye Merger
CHICAGO — Grocery shoppers and workers at Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are hoping a proposed mega-merger will not raise already inflated prices — and worry the deal could take away neighborhood stores. Local grocery powerhouses Jewel-Osco, owned by Albertsons, and Mariano’s, owned by Kroger, would fall under one...
FAITH Farms & Orchard Announces $500,000 USDA Grant for FAITH Food is Medicine Program
Today, FAITH CDC (Families Anchored in Total Harmony, Inc.) hosted a press conference to highlight a $500,000 grant that the organization received from USDA to develop a FAITH Food Is Medicine (FFIM) program in Gary. “These funds will allow us to use fresh produce to battle against heart disease, diabetes,...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
CHA to distribute 5,000 coats to families, children at 15th annual Operation Warm
Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is partnering with the national non-profit Operation Warm for the 15th year to give away 5,000 new winter coats to children living in public housing and participants of the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 2p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022...
hometownnewsnow.com
Affordable Housing Plan Gaining Support
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County government could be sinking funds into combating the lack of affordable housing. On Wednesday night, the La Porte County Commissioners recommended approving spending $345,000 to subsidize a proposed development of twelve homes in Michigan City. Homeward Bound, a local organization, focused on...
7 facing federal charges for obtaining $16 million in COVID relief fraudulently
Seven Chicago-area residents have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants from COVID relief funds.
Publicist and media consultant honored by the Cook County Board of Commissioners for his 30 plus years of service
Resolution read aloud for the career of Sean Howard. Commissioners’ Sims, Lowry, Deer Daley, and Miller all expressed their appreciation for Howard’s career and philanthropy. Deborah Sims- Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District- along with Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners...
Pop & Path celebrate Safe Schools Week
The Gary Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention (POP), Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) will in honor of National SafeSchools Week host a Gun Safety Rally including an All-Star basketball game with Project Swish from Chicago.
Daily Northwestern
Feinberg study shows physicians discriminate against people with disabilities
The Feinberg School of Medicine recently published a study revealing physician discrimination toward people with disabilities. The study, which was published earlier this month in Health Affairs, focused on people with intellectual disabilities, as well as disabilities related to mobility, hearing, vision and mental health. Researchers also asked broader questions regarding attitudes physicians have about people with disabilities, finding many held explicit biases against them. Feinberg produced the study in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts and Harvard Medical School.
CBS News
7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
Deaths Linked To Neglect, Error Raise Concerns About Quality Of Care At This Safety Net Hospital
ROSELAND — For years, Roseland Community Hospital has been buffeted by complaints about the quality of its medical care and the competence of its management, all while periodically at risk of shutting down. And for years, leaders at the nonprofit facility have defended it, arguing the safety net hospital is essential to the health of residents on Chicago’s South Side.
thecentersquare.com
Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois
(The Center Square) – After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
Chicago USPS letter carrier locks herself in Pilsen foyer while men steal mail
"It was just instinct."
