ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening

Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services with the addition of a new and larger immediate care and medical services center in Munster. The post Community Healthcare System’s expanded Munster immediate care center targeted for October 2023 opening   appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
MUNSTER, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Cyber security expert addressed Gary Chamber luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce members attending the recent luncheon had the benefit of hearing from a nationally recognized leader in cyber security. The featured guest speaker was Katrina Terry, CEH, Lionfish Cyber Security. Terry’s speech provided timely information as it was a day ahead of the Oct. 11 White...
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Applications for Cook County guaranteed income program ends Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Friday is the last day to apply for cook county's new guaranteed income program.The Cook County Promise Program will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month for two years - funds they can spend however they need.To apply, you must live in cook county and be over 18 years old.You also must live at or 250 percent below the federal poverty level.Funds come from the Bidden administration's American Rescue Plan.
COOK COUNTY, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Affordable Housing Plan Gaining Support

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County government could be sinking funds into combating the lack of affordable housing. On Wednesday night, the La Porte County Commissioners recommended approving spending $345,000 to subsidize a proposed development of twelve homes in Michigan City. Homeward Bound, a local organization, focused on...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Publicist and media consultant honored by the Cook County Board of Commissioners for his 30 plus years of service

Resolution read aloud for the career of Sean Howard. Commissioners’ Sims, Lowry, Deer Daley, and Miller all expressed their appreciation for Howard’s career and philanthropy. Deborah Sims- Cook County Commissioner of the 5th District- along with Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the full Cook County Board of Commissioners...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Pop & Path celebrate Safe Schools Week

The Gary Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Project Outreach and Prevention (POP), Positive Approach to Teen Health (PATH), and the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) will in honor of National SafeSchools Week host a Gun Safety Rally including an All-Star basketball game with Project Swish from Chicago.
GARY, IN
Daily Northwestern

Feinberg study shows physicians discriminate against people with disabilities

The Feinberg School of Medicine recently published a study revealing physician discrimination toward people with disabilities. The study, which was published earlier this month in Health Affairs, focused on people with intellectual disabilities, as well as disabilities related to mobility, hearing, vision and mental health. Researchers also asked broader questions regarding attitudes physicians have about people with disabilities, finding many held explicit biases against them. Feinberg produced the study in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts and Harvard Medical School.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Deaths Linked To Neglect, Error Raise Concerns About Quality Of Care At This Safety Net Hospital

ROSELAND — For years, Roseland Community Hospital has been buffeted by complaints about the quality of its medical care and the competence of its management, all while periodically at risk of shutting down. And for years, leaders at the nonprofit facility have defended it, arguing the safety net hospital is essential to the health of residents on Chicago’s South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois

(The Center Square) – After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website...
ILLINOIS STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
WESTVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy