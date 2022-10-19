Read full article on original website
7% of children hospitalized with COVID-19 have neurologic complications, large study finds
A new study involving more than 15,000 children hospitalized with COVID-19 found 7 percent experienced neurologic complications, such as seizures. The findings were published Oct. 20 in Pediatrics and are based on data from 15,137 patients hospitalized across 52 children's hospitals from March 2020 to March 2022. About 37 percent of children had a pre-existing complex chronic condition and 9.8 percent had at least one neurologic complex chronic condition.
'Escape variants' account for 16% of US COVID-19 cases: 10 updates
Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 — dubbed 'escape variants' for their immune evasiveness — are gaining prevalence and now account for more than 16 percent of all COVID-19 cases confirmed in the U.S., according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published Oct. 21. Ten findings:. Variants.
Health systems brace for 'twindemic' with calm confidence
As health system leaders confront the possibility of a COVID-19 and flu "twindemic" this year, they aren't focused on new strategies to handle a potential influx of patients. Instead, they're doubling down on what they know from their experience with the last four COVID-19 surges. Public health experts have feared...
New Ebola cases may indicate wider spread, health officials say: 4 updates
The eight most recent confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda's outbreak are not tied to any known infected contacts, raising concern about wider spread, global health officials said during an Oct. 19 update. "We remain concerned that there may be more chains of transmission and more contacts than we know about...
'It's the perfect storm': Capacity issues intensify at children's hospitals amid RSV surge
Children's hospitals across the country are increasingly operating at or beyond capacity as they struggle to treat an unrelenting surge of patients with respiratory illnesses. Hospitals in at least 23 states told NBC News they are facing capacity issues amid an unseasonably early and severe surge of patients with illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus.
Black Death survivors likely passed down gene that raises autoimmune disease risk: study
People who survived the bubonic plague in parts of Europe had mutations in their genes that likely offered protection against the disease, but those same mutations passed down to survivors' descendants may increase the risk of autoimmune disease, research published Oct. 19 in Nature suggests. To conduct the study, researchers...
FDA, CDC authorize Novavax's COVID-19 booster
The CDC cleared a third vaccine-maker's COVID-19 booster for authorization in the U.S. on Oct. 19 following the FDA's vote. Novavax's monovalent booster is authorized for adults 18 and older, and the CDC said the decision offers another option for those who have completed the primary vaccination series but have not received a booster shot. It also could interest those who are wary of mRNA-based vaccines, like Pfizer's and Moderna's shots, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said in a statement.
As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet
There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. Workforce reductions are never painless — or never should be, especially for those doing the reducing. Involuntary job loss is one of the most stressful events workers and families experience, carrying mental and physical health risks in addition to the disruption it poses to peoples' short- and long-term life plans.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise in New York as BQ.1 spreads
Health experts are carefully watching COVID-19 trends in New York amid signs the nation will face a winter surge. The state has seen an increase in hospitalizations over the last month. Statewide, the daily average for COVID-19 hospitalizations is up 15 percent over the last two weeks, according to HHS...
85% of health facilities short on allied health workers
The vast majority of health facilities are experiencing a shortage of allied health workers, a survey released Oct. 20 found. AMN Healthcare, a healthcare staffing agency, surveyed 1,005 healthcare facilities — including hospitals, medical groups and home health providers — to craft the report. The respondents identified issues contributing to the short-staffing of allied health workers as well as steps healthcare facilities are taking to address it.
How to improve US healthcare: experts weigh in
CNN convened six healthcare experts to name one aspect of the U.S. healthcare system ripe for improvement. Two of the answers focused on Medicaid and have been combined in this summary. The experts pooled included bestselling author and nurse Theresa Brown, PhD, BSN, RN; infectious disease expert Dr. Syra Madad;...
The reasons patients do not receive anticancer drug prescriptions: study
Oral anticancer drugs are an increasingly prescribed form of treatment. However, studies found that 10 percent to 20 percent of patients never received the prescription, and New York-based researchers set out to discover why. Researchers from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, both based in...
New framework for workplace mental health, wellbeing
The U.S. surgeon general addressed quiet quitting, the "Great Resignation," and the shift in how Americans live and work while underscoring workplaces' functional role in promoting the health and well-being of workers and communities. An estimated 160 million people make up the U.S. workforce, and the average full-time worker can...
Toxic workplaces bad for mental, physical health
The U.S. surgeon general says that disrespectful or cutthroat workplaces could be hazardous to your health, according to an Oct. 20 report from The Wall Street Journal. Promoting a healthy workplace includes growth opportunities, work-life balance, and community, according to the report. The office of Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, issued new guidance outlining how long hours, limited autonomy, and low wages can affect workers' health and organizational performance.
67% of employers will make mental health top priority, survey says
Over the next three years, 67 percent of U.S. employers plan to make employee mental health and emotional well-being programs and solutions one of their top three priorities. Additionally, the number of employers that intend to offer designated mental health days could triple from the current rate of 9 percent to 30 percent in the next two years, according to an Oct. 20 report from global advisory firm WTW.
Once federal funds run out, Pfizer's vaccine may cost $110 per dose
With federal COVID-19 funds dwindling, Pfizer's vaccine may cost between $110 and $130 per dose once it is sold commercially, a company spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal in an Oct. 20 report. The vaccinemaker is still in discussions with insurance companies, but it expects the commercial rollout to happen...
Gov. DeSantis: Florida will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for children
Following confusion about a CDC panel's vote to recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children's immunization schedules, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will not mandate the shots for its pediatric population. "As long as I'm around and as long as I'm kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID show...
Significant gaps in Texas healthcare availability, coverage
Healthcare in Texas shows significant gaps in coverage, with nearly one-fourth of people not having access to a regular source of care, according to a new report from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University. Researchers surveyed a total of 2,140 adults to analyze health insurance coverage, access to...
Office of Inspector General urges CMS to evaluate home-based telehealth
The HHS Office of Inspector General urged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to evaluate how the use of telehealth affected the quality of home healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Oct. 18 report to the Department of Health and Human Service, the OIG surveyed 400 home health...
New urinary tract cancer treatment can prevent need for kidney transplant, dialysis
UC San Diego Health treated their first patient with a new urinary tract cancer treatment which can prevent the need for dialysis or a kidney transplant in the future. The treatment, Jelmyto, is an FDA-approved drug for adults with LG-UTUC, a cancer of the urinary system that involves the lining of the kidneys or the tube that connects the kidney and bladder.
