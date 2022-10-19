ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Attorney Ben Crump representing family of San Antonio teen shot by now-former police officer

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31daKq_0if15GL400
Crump said in a Washington Post interview that he only takes on cases that "shock the conscience" of the American people.
The family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot and critically wounded by a now-fired SAPD officer in a McDonald's parking lot, has retained high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown among others, becoming almost a household name during the Black Lives Matter groundswell. During a Washington Post interview
, the Florida-based lawyer said he turns down dozens of cases annually, only taking on those that "shock the conscience" of the American people.

"It should go without saying that our children should be able to eat a meal in peace without being gunned down by police, but here we are — yet again," Crump said in a statement emailed to the Current . "Erik was unarmed and simply eating a cheeseburger when this officer violated his Fourth Amendment rights by opening his car door, violently accosting and shooting at him 10 times. These charges are woefully inadequate considering the level of violence that this officer inflicted on the victims in the car."

The former officer in question, James Brennand, was fired from the force days after the Oct. 2 shooting. Last week, he was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer. He's now out on a $200,000 bond.

Local police accountability activists have also said the charges against Brennand don't go far enough. Ananda Tomas,  executive director of police reform group Act 4 SA Ananda Tomas last week told the Current that she thinks attempted murder would be a more appropriate charge.

As of Oct. 15, Cantu remained in critical condition at a local hospital, according to a statement from Brian Powers, another attorney for the Cantu family.

"We lift Erik and his family up in prayer as he fights for his life, and we will continue to push for justice in his name," Crump said in a statement.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .

Comments / 18

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Family gathering ends in shooting, according to police

SAN ANTONIO — A family gathering turned violent after an argument led to a shooting early Saturday morning, police say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of Somerset Road for a reported shooting. Police say the family members were having a gathering in the backyard when an argument started.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven

SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested for abusing girlfriend, report says

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in custody after strangling another woman, threatening her with a knife to the throat after becoming jealous. Pearl Gonzales, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault by strangulation. According to the arrest report, police said Gonzales was angry that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer

SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One hospitalized after shots fired at family gathering, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A family gathering in a Southwest Side neighborhood turned into a dangerous situation after shots were fired, leaving one man hospitalized, said San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting at 3:29 a.m. in the 1400 block of Somerset Road. Police say two men were “partying”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez: Candidate for Bexar County Court Judge #13

SAN ANTONIO – Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez is the Democrat incumbent candidate running for Number 13 Judge of the Bexar County Court of Law. Gonzalez was born in Brownsville and lives in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from St. Mary's University in 1987 and a J.D. degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in 2001. She graduated from the Women's Campaign School at Yale University. Gonzalez's career experience includes working as a child abuse investigator, gang counselor, juvenile probation officer, and as an attorney at her private practice, the Law Office of Rosa Maria Gonzalez.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges

San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
2K+
Followers
494
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy