National Kentucky Day is Oct. 19; what you may not know about the state

National Kentucky Day is celebrated annually on October 19. The holiday recognizes the moment in history when Kentucky was approved for statehood.

Kentucky is well known for bourbon and horse racing (among much more), but here are some random facts about the Bluegrass state you may not know:

There are more bourbon barrels than people in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association.

The 3M plant in Cynthiana accounts for nearly all of the world's production of Post-It Notes.

Kentucky's Mammoth Cave is the largest cave system in the world.

Ale-8-One is named and designated as an original Kentucky soft drink.

Not too much of a shocker: Bluegrass music is the official state music of Kentucky.