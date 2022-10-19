Read full article on original website
SpaceNews.com
Iridium sheds more light on direct-to-smartphone plan
TAMPA, Fla. — Initial direct-to-smartphone services from Iridium’s constellation will support occasional communications for emergencies and other unforeseen needs in remote areas worldwide, CEO Matt Desch said Oct. 20. Similar to rival low Earth orbit (LEO) operator Globalstar’s plan to bring basic SOS connectivity to the iPhone 14...
satnews.com
Sidus Space’s agreement of four launches with Vaya Space also enables LizzieSat™ satellites to have additional launch capacity
Sidus Space, Inc. has signed a launch agreement with Vaya Space for four launches over multiple years. Sidus Space is a Space-as-a-Service company, focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. Vaya Space is an emerging leader in sustainable space access and this agreement expands Sidus Space’s ability to deliver satellite services.
SpaceNews.com
OneWeb launch sign of greater role for India in commercial launch market
WASHINGTON — The launch of a set of OneWeb satellites on an Indian rocket could be the harbinger of a greater role India will play in a commercial launch industry straining to satisfy demand. A Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark 3 rocket, also designated LVM3, is scheduled to...
The world's largest jet engine maker confirms it won't develop supersonic engines for Boom, leaving the startup with few options
Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that if manufacturers won't build a supersonic engine for Boom, the company may have to create its own.
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
CNBC
America's largest lithium mine ramps up production as the world moves to sustainable energy
CNBC’s Pippa Stevens got a look at the only active lithium mine in the entire U.S. She joins Tyler Mathisen and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on what she found.
Aviation International News
Fly Air Seeks To Be Private Aviation's Amazon
From Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood to “roger that.” Stuart Bullard is a jet-rated pilot, classically trained violinist, and music executive who transitioned into the high-tech world of aviation charter apps. A musical prodigy, Bullard appeared on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood as a small child to demonstrate his talents and...
nextbigfuture.com
DARPA Wireless Power Beaming
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
CNBC
China-owned TikTok denies it could use location information to track U.S. users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
techaiapp.com
Survey: Wi-Fi 7 will drive new IIoT use cases
The Wireless Broadband Alliance’s survey reveals that Wi-Fi 7 is a key area of investment in new connectivity technologies. Wi-Fi 7 is one of the key areas of investment in new connectivity technologies over the next decade, according to a survey of service providers, technology vendors, and enterprises. The global survey, commissioned by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), also finds that 33% of survey respondents already have plans to deploy Wi-Fi 7 by the end of 2023.
TechCrunch
US to launch ‘labeling’ rating program for internet-connected devices in 2023
It’s no secret that IoT devices generally have weak security postures. Weak default passwords have allowed botnet operators to hijack insecure routers to pummel victims with floods of internet traffic, knocking entire websites and networks offline. Other malicious hackers target IoT devices as a way to get a foot into a victim’s network, allowing them to launch attacks or plant malware from the inside.
dronedj.com
Joby applies for UAM eVTOL aircraft certification in Japan
Next-generation aircraft developer Joby says it has applied for design certification of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) plane in Japan, which is expected to be a particularly promising market for urban air mobility (UAM) activities. In its communiqué Tuesday, Joby said it had filed a request with the...
Survey: Consumers are eager for an IoT cybersecurity label
Pursuing an "Energy Star" program measuring the cybersecurity of a smart device could solve a fundamental problem facing manufacturers: consumers don't trust the security of their internet-connected products. By the numbers: Fewer than 10% of U.S. adults in a new BlackBerry survey said they believe robot vacuums, smart refrigerators, smart...
marktechpost.com
Microsoft Open-Sources its ‘Farm of the Future’ Toolkit that Combines Wireless Networking, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, and Edge Computing to Develop Rich Geospatial Insights for Agriculture and Sustainability
About 30% of the world’s freshwater supply is used by agriculture, which also emits about 25% of all greenhouse gas emissions. Because farmers depend on predictable weather to run their farms, unforeseen weather conditions may make it difficult for them to cope with the repercussions of climate change. Making progress on any of the earlier identified issues is challenging due to the lack of farm data.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Airbus Corporate Jets expands US footprint by boosting service capabilities
ACJ Service Center Network side, Comlux Completion in Indianapolis is extending its services within the ACJ Network and is an approved Service Center MRO for the ACJ Two Twenty. Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) is continuing to enhance its presence in the U.S. by expanding the company’s team in different departments,...
International Business Times
Soprano Announces Availability Of Conversational AI Chatbot Platform In Australia
Soprano, the multinational Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) firm, has launched a new AI-driven messaging solution for Australian businesses. Soprano's new Conversational AI product has been designed to have a series of functions that would enable staff and decision-makers to get started with chatbots for anything from simplifying the customer experience to streamlining HR and sales processes.
SpaceNews.com
Boeing’s Starliner – Advancing Innovative Technology
Laser-vision star tracker, docking system, and desert landing proven as practical space applications of the future. One day after launching May 19 from Florida’s Space Coast on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket, the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft docked to the International Space Station, or ISS, signifying a historic moment for the program.
aiexpress.io
New report shows half the country without broadband speeds
We’ve got an web accessibility downside on this nation, but it surely’s troublesome to truly quantify how unhealthy it truly is. In response to Statista, “as of January 2022, there have been roughly 307.2 million web customers in the USA,” and as of October 2022, over 91% of the overall inhabitants have accessed the web sooner or later.
getnews.info
For the first time in India, a startup has been granted a technology patent on a solar hybrid system
A patent for the same was granted to Su-vastika Solar. Recently India based start-up company Su-vastika Solar has been granted the patent for “An Improved Solar Grid Hybrid Subsystem with IOT Based Power Backup System.” The patent number granted by the Government of India is 408390. Why is...
LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications.
