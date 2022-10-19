ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Aston Martin Vanquish and 23 More Rare Supercars Are Heading to Auction This Weekend

By Rachel Cormack
 3 days ago
Exotic cars are, by definition, difficult to come by. And yet Collecting Cars has amassed more than 20 such rarified rides for a special online auction.

The MWVMNW Collection, which is up for auction until Sunday, October 23, consists of 24 coveted high-performance supercars that have come, astonishingly, from the garage of one owner. Included in the mix are treasured, low-mileage models from the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin , Ferrari , Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz.

2004 Ferrari Enzo.

Leading the charge is a 2004 Ferrari Enzo . The prized Prancing Horse, which is reportedly one of only 40 delivered in black, packs a six-liter naturally aspirated V-12 good for 650 hp and 485 ft lbs of torque, along with a 6-speed automated manual transmission that allows you to shift gears F1-style with paddles. Inside, the cabin sports carbon racing seats in black leather with yellow stitching, embossed “Cavallino” emblems and a carbon-trimmed steering wheel. With 14,321 miles on the dial, the Enzo is sitting at around $3.6 million as of writing.

1989 Ferrari F40.

If you’re a fan of the Maranello marque, there’s also a 1989 Ferrari F40 up for grabs that is quickly heading into $2.4 million territory. The iconic 1980s supercar is presented in near-factory specification and finished in a custom blue paint applied by Carrozzeria Zanasi. The beating heart of the F40 is, of course, a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador LP770-4 SVJ Roadster.

Another standout Italian stallion at the sale is a 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster . Driven a scant 288 miles, the open-top Raging Bull is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 that produces 770 hp (at 8,500 rpm) and 531 ft lbs of torque (at 6,750 rpm). Under the 7-speed automatic transmission’s meticulous stewardship, the aerodynamic ride can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of 217 mph. The blue beauty is sitting at around $433,000.

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante.

British automakers are well represented, too, thanks to a 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante . The stunning coachbuilt convertible is in virtually “as new” condition and has racked up just 2,820 miles. One of only 99 made, the supercar features a sleek carbon body finished in silver, a dark-blue roof and black alloy wheels with diamond-cut accents. Under the hood, meanwhile, lies a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V-12 mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The metallic speed machine has attracted 30 bids and is hovering around $225,000.

The hard part will be choosing just one exotic.

Click here to see photos of all 24 cars.

Robb Report

Robb Report

