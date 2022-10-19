An Aston Martin Vanquish and 23 More Rare Supercars Are Heading to Auction This Weekend

Exotic cars are, by definition, difficult to come by. And yet Collecting Cars has amassed more than 20 such rarified rides for a special online auction.

The MWVMNW Collection, which is up for auction until Sunday, October 23, consists of 24 coveted high-performance supercars that have come, astonishingly, from the garage of one owner. Included in the mix are treasured, low-mileage models from the likes of Lamborghini, Aston Martin , Ferrari , Porsche, Jaguar and Mercedes-Benz.

2004 Ferrari Enzo.

Leading the charge is a 2004 Ferrari Enzo . The prized Prancing Horse, which is reportedly one of only 40 delivered in black, packs a six-liter naturally aspirated V-12 good for 650 hp and 485 ft lbs of torque, along with a 6-speed automated manual transmission that allows you to shift gears F1-style with paddles. Inside, the cabin sports carbon racing seats in black leather with yellow stitching, embossed “Cavallino” emblems and a carbon-trimmed steering wheel. With 14,321 miles on the dial, the Enzo is sitting at around $3.6 million as of writing.

1989 Ferrari F40.

If you’re a fan of the Maranello marque, there’s also a 1989 Ferrari F40 up for grabs that is quickly heading into $2.4 million territory. The iconic 1980s supercar is presented in near-factory specification and finished in a custom blue paint applied by Carrozzeria Zanasi. The beating heart of the F40 is, of course, a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8.

2020 Lamborghini Aventador LP770-4 SVJ Roadster.

Another standout Italian stallion at the sale is a 2020 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster . Driven a scant 288 miles, the open-top Raging Bull is powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 that produces 770 hp (at 8,500 rpm) and 531 ft lbs of torque (at 6,750 rpm). Under the 7-speed automatic transmission’s meticulous stewardship, the aerodynamic ride can sprint from zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of 217 mph. The blue beauty is sitting at around $433,000.

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante.

British automakers are well represented, too, thanks to a 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante . The stunning coachbuilt convertible is in virtually “as new” condition and has racked up just 2,820 miles. One of only 99 made, the supercar features a sleek carbon body finished in silver, a dark-blue roof and black alloy wheels with diamond-cut accents. Under the hood, meanwhile, lies a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V-12 mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The metallic speed machine has attracted 30 bids and is hovering around $225,000.

The hard part will be choosing just one exotic.

Click here to see photos of all 24 cars.