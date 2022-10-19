The Coffee County Drug Unit recently charged Quashaw Marqise Tucker of Douglas with multiple drug offenses following the execution of a residential search warrant. Investigators with the CCDU and the K-9 unit arrived at the home, located on Davis Avenue, on Monday, October 17, just before 11:00 a.m. to conduct the search. As a result, the CCDU discovered a variety of suspected drugs inside the residence, including quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone (a Schedule II controlled substance), and a large quantity of marijuana.

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO