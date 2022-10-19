Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
douglasnow.com
CCDU charges one after executing residential search warrant
The Coffee County Drug Unit recently charged Quashaw Marqise Tucker of Douglas with multiple drug offenses following the execution of a residential search warrant. Investigators with the CCDU and the K-9 unit arrived at the home, located on Davis Avenue, on Monday, October 17, just before 11:00 a.m. to conduct the search. As a result, the CCDU discovered a variety of suspected drugs inside the residence, including quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone (a Schedule II controlled substance), and a large quantity of marijuana.
wfxl.com
Police: Alleged missing man arrested for burglary in Valdosta
The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a presumed missing man for burglary. On October 19, 2022 shortly after 7:00 p.m. VPD responded to a citizen call to report a missing person at the Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse. Officers say when they arrived on the scene contact was made with the citizen,...
WCTV
Thomasville Police investigates deadly shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - One person has died after they were shot Thursday morning in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street of Thomasville. Officers with the Thomasville Police Department responded to the scene of a “shots fired” 911 call at 11:38 a.m. According to a press release,...
Escaped murderer found walking along I-75, FHP says
An escaped murderer from Georgia was found walking along I-75 in Florida, according to troopers.
WCTV
Tallahassee man killed in Leon County crash Saturday afternoon
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the scene on Roberts Road about one mile east of Centerville Road around 3:15 p.m. Authorities say the driver in a pickup was heading west when...
douglasnow.com
Man charged after allegedly almost running over a deputy
Raquon Tucker, 25, was recently charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly almost ran into a deputy and then fled before running his vehicle into a swamp. According to the report, Tucker told the deputy he ran because he was smoking a joint. A copy of the Coffee County Sheriff's...
wfxl.com
Valdosta wanted man arrested for cocaine possession
Valdosta Police Department Narcotics detectives have arrested a wanted suspect. On October 13 at 3:00 p.m., VPD Narcotics detectives were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Hill Avenue. Detectives say while speaking with subjects standing around the vehicle, a subject later identified as 33-year-old Kwame White,...
850wftl.com
‘Savage’ man taking into custody connected to killings in West Palm, Georgia, Police say
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) – A “savage, violent” man is accused of a crime spree taking place in West Palm Beach as well as a homicide and home invasion in Georgia. Police took Patrick Brockman, 43, into custody October 3rd. Officials found Brockton at a home in the 5400 block of Eadie Place, and a Palm Beach County deputy was accidentally shot by a fellow deputy during the man-hunt.
wfxl.com
Suspect sought after Homerville shooting
Homerville police need the public's help to locate a man wanted for a shooting. Police say that Andrew Hutchinson is wanted for the shooting incident that occurred on Beale Street on October 9 around 4 a.m. Hutchinson has multiple warrants secured for his arrest. Anyone with information about Hutchinson's whereabouts...
douglasnow.com
School bus window broken while on route, driver calls 911
Thursday evening, a Coffee County school bus suffered a broken window while delivering two students to their homes. The driver called the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, which initially determined that the incident was caused by a rock. Friday morning, the school system released the following statement:. “On Thursday evening,...
LCSO offers money award in case of dead woman
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is offering a cash reward of $9,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Kia Deavens.
UPDATE: Escapee from Valdosta Transitional Center detained in southwest Florida
A be on the lookout alert was released for a man by the Georgia Department of Corrections Friday.
WALB 10
Arrest made in Valdosta murder
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the early October murder of a Valdosta man. Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony in connection to the death of Michael Taylor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
WCTV
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has officials urging the community to be aware of their surroundings. The crash took place just a few feet from a Circle K gas station in a busy part of Thomas County on Saturday. There are still markings on...
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Pelham (Pelham, GA)
Pelham Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that critically injured two people. The crash happened in the 1500 block of John Collis Road around 2:20 p.m. According to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick, the collision impacted a vehicle into a telephone poll.
douglasnow.com
Pearson woman charged for allegedly lying under oath in boyfriend's hearing
Norell Bolden of Pearson is facing perjury charges after she allegedly lied under oath as a witness during a hearing for her boyfriend, Carlton Speight, in July. Bolden reportedly testified that she spoke to the arresting officer during Speight's arrest. However, the officer claimed that his bodycam footage proved otherwise.
Welcome to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath arrested for ‘DUI & property damage’ before frowning in teary-eyed mugshot
WELCOME to Plathville matriarch Kim Plath has been arrested for a DUI and property damage in Florida. The U.S. Sun can confirm Kim, 50, was arrested on October 20 at 2:08am for driving under the influence, property damage and personal injury. Wakulla County Corrections confirmed to The U.S. Sun that...
WALB 10
Grady County Schools acknowledges bus drivers during driver shortage
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools are doing what they can during a bus driver shortage. All this week, staff members are acknowledging all the hard work their current drivers do every day. Todd Gainous, director of transportation for Grady County Schools, says the bus driver shortage has gotten...
Camden County upsets Valdosta
KINGSLAND, GEORGIA — Jeff Herron proved that he’s not done winning big games. Herron’s Camden County Wildcats played host to undefeated Valdosta Friday night and despite being heavy underdogs, found a way to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season with a 17-14 win in front of their home ...
wfxl.com
Elderly couple killed in Cairo house fire
A fire that killed two people early Monday morning is under investigation in Cairo. Fire investigators say that the when first responders first arrived, the structure began to collapse as a result of the fire. After the flames were extinguished, it was determined that the couple had been asleep in...
