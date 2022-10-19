Read full article on original website
Pumpkin whisperer Tator Edwards reaches finale of Outrageous Pumpkins, to host live demos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you need a little help carving your Jack O'Lantern this weekend there's a local pumpkin whisperer in town. Grove City's Tator Edwards will host two live demos this weekend. Edwards is among the final 4 of Food Network's 'Outrageous Pumpkins.' The finale premieres at...
The ABC 6 Toys for Tots campaign includes virtual wish list and in-person donation drive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The ABC 6 and FOX 28 Toys for Tots Drive is the largest toy collection campaign in Central Ohio, and it just got bigger for 2022. New this holiday season, the toy collection map is expanding its footprint to serve six counties: Franklin, Fairfield, Licking, Hocking, Perry and Pickaway counties.
Columbus band keeping 'The Spirit Alive' after tour robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus band traveling from coast to coast got robbed after performing in Salt Lake City earlier this week. “Spirit of the Bear” is touring for the first time across the country but even with no equipment, band members said the show must go on.
Non-profit Create Happy Moments brings joy to children through costume drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ever wonder what you can do with your old Halloween costumes? Well, how about putting a smile on a child's face. Create Happy Moments President and Founder Mayra Betances and Secretary of the Board Lizeth Espinosa talk more about the good cause. The non-profit promotes...
Deputies walk with teen on senior night after dad died from COVID-19 complications
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies escorted a Reynoldsburg family Friday night as they walked across the football field for senior night. "I wish he was here, but one day we’ll be together," Brenda Bateman said. "Wish he was here right now," Zion Bateman, who is a...
First Scores: Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Gahanna Lincoln 42- Pickerington North 2. Upper Arlington 24- Hilliard Davidson 6. Olentangy Berlin 31 -...
Juvenile judges, community members discuss youth crime in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Juvenile judges and neighbors got together Thursday to discuss the growing issue of adolescent crime, especially the gangs of kids known as the Kia Boys, who are stealing cars. The goal was to come together and think of solutions for the kids stealing cars, their...
New movies including The Rock suiting up in 'Black Adam,' 'Ticket to Paradise,' and 'Tar'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's another Film Review Friday! Hope Madden and George Wolf of Maddwolf join Good Day Columbus with the must-see movies heading into the weekend. Black Adam (PG-13, Theaters) Ticket to Paradise (PG-13, Theaters) Tar (R, Theaters) For more movie reviews click here. If you'd like...
She Serves: Ohio State grad helping soldiers prioritize mental health
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Physical health is important in our armed forces and so is mental health. There’s a continued push to break the stigma of soldiers asking for help. One of the leaders in that area is a graduate of the Ohio State University and actually made the decision to join the military while standing in The Shoe on a Buckeye football Saturday.
OSU 1998 Sugar Bowl ring among items being auctioned off by Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is auctioning off a number of items including a 1998 Ohio State Big Ten/Sugar Bowl championship ring. The sheriff's office said it has exhausted every effort to locate the ring's owner. Ohio State defeated Michigan 31-16 in the season finale...
Columbus family marks tragic anniversary of young father's death, calls for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mom is marking the tragic anniversary of her son's death while continuing her fight for justice. James Johnson was shot and killed two years ago at a Sunoco gas station on Sullivant Avenue. Thursday evening, his family held a vigil at the very...
Banana Pudding and Peach Cobbler Factory grand-opening ceremony in Gahanna this weekend
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A dozen different cobblers and banana puddings set to roll out at the first-ever The Peach Cobbler Factory to debut in Ohio this weekend! The flavorful fall treats are at the center of the new franchise's grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The event includes delicious desserts, music, games, prizes, and more!
Suspect accused of attacking employee, stealing gaming systems from Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of attacking an employee at a store on the northeast side and stealing several gaming systems. Police said at about 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, the suspect jumped over the sales counter and attacked an employee at Tech Craze on Stelzer Road.
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Iowa
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State is back at The Shoe as they play host to Iowa at noon. The No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0) and Hawkeyes (3-3) are coming off bye weeks. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more Ohio State Football...
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many events are happening this weekend throughout Central Ohio. The Buckeyes are back at Ohio Stadium, the Blue Jackets return to Nationwide Arena and of course, the Circleville Pumpkin Show is here!. Friday, October 21. Circleville Pumpkin Show in Circleville: The four-day celebration features family...
Friday Night Rivals: Upper Arlington rolls past Hilliard Davidson 24-6
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Upper Arlington Golden Bears improved to 8-2 with a 24-6 win over Hilliard Davidson on Friday Night Rivals. The Golden Bears defeated the Wildcats in the regular-season finale. The loss drops Hilliard Davidson to 4-6.
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Billy and Chestina from Colony Cats and Dogs!. This young pup and cat are looking for their forever families. This sweet puppy came to Colony Cats and Dogs with his two other siblings. He was brought from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. Billy is a 3-month-old mixed breed.
Good Day Gardening: Fall landscape and lawn maintenance tips to prepare for winter
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Our weekly Good Day Gardening segments may be wrapping up for the year, but Darby Creek Nursery will remain open 7 days a week. We joined Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, one final time this season to talk about what people should be doing to their landscaping before winter arrives.
Man shot while leaving north Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot while leaving a bar in north Columbus early Friday morning. Police said he was shot while leaving a bar along East Hudson Street around 2 a.m. Two men pulled into the parking lot and began to shoot...
