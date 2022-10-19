ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tri-City Herald

‘Developing’ Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Set for Cincinnati Return

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is something of a local legend in Cincinnati, Ohio. A low three-star recruit out of Louisville, Kentucky, Ridder made the 100-mile trek to the University of Cincinnati, where the football team was coming off a 4-8 season and just fired the head coach. Coming...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
FORT WORTH, TX
Tri-City Herald

Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Texans

HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels spoke at team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Houston Texans. The Raiders understand that at 1-4, the margin for error is slim if they are going to resurrect their goals for this season. You can watch...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

A Couple of Big Days Are in Store for Bradley Bozeman On and Off the Field

Whether it's on the football field or in the community, Bradley Bozeman knows how to make an impact and have his presence felt. Over the course of the next 48 hours, the Panthers center will have the opportunity to do both. For the first time this season, Bozeman is expected...
Tri-City Herald

McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was on the board when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The team opted to take his Cardinal teammate, defensive end Solomon Thomas, instead. That was all part of the plan, coach Kyle Shanahan said he joked to McCaffrey when the two met for the first time on Friday, after the team’s monumental trade for the star running back late Thursday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Carson Wentz Ruled Out of Potential Philadelphia Return

It's official, Carson Wentz will not be returning to Philadelphia for the Nov. 14 Monday night game against the Eagles. The Washington QB1 was placed on injured reserve Saturday by the Commanders with a fractured ring finger suffered in an ugly 12-7 win over Chicago on Oct. 13, meaning the former Eagles starter will have to miss at least four games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin

Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The offensive line had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

