Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Tri-City Herald
‘Developing’ Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Set for Cincinnati Return
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is something of a local legend in Cincinnati, Ohio. A low three-star recruit out of Louisville, Kentucky, Ridder made the 100-mile trek to the University of Cincinnati, where the football team was coming off a 4-8 season and just fired the head coach. Coming...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett questionable. Pete Carroll suggests Seahawks will have their captain Sunday
Tyler Lockett is questionable. But this is Tyler Lockett. “His chances are really good of playing,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday, after the Seahawks put their captain and leading receiver on the injury report as questionable for their game Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lockett did not practice...
Tri-City Herald
Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
Tri-City Herald
How Long Will it Take for Christian McCaffrey to Gel in the 49ers Offense?
Christian McCaffrey is going to do a ton for the San Francisco 49ers. Given how mediocre the offense has been for the majority of this season, his addition will only lift up the ceiling. Gaining the ultimate "queen chess piece" and pairing him up with Deebo Samuel is only going to benefit the 49ers offense.
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Texans
HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels spoke at team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Houston Texans. The Raiders understand that at 1-4, the margin for error is slim if they are going to resurrect their goals for this season. You can watch...
Tri-City Herald
A Couple of Big Days Are in Store for Bradley Bozeman On and Off the Field
Whether it's on the football field or in the community, Bradley Bozeman knows how to make an impact and have his presence felt. Over the course of the next 48 hours, the Panthers center will have the opportunity to do both. For the first time this season, Bozeman is expected...
Tri-City Herald
McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was on the board when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The team opted to take his Cardinal teammate, defensive end Solomon Thomas, instead. That was all part of the plan, coach Kyle Shanahan said he joked to McCaffrey when the two met for the first time on Friday, after the team’s monumental trade for the star running back late Thursday night.
Tri-City Herald
Carson Wentz Ruled Out of Potential Philadelphia Return
It's official, Carson Wentz will not be returning to Philadelphia for the Nov. 14 Monday night game against the Eagles. The Washington QB1 was placed on injured reserve Saturday by the Commanders with a fractured ring finger suffered in an ugly 12-7 win over Chicago on Oct. 13, meaning the former Eagles starter will have to miss at least four games.
Tri-City Herald
Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin
Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as ‘Doomsday’ Defense Moves to Lions
Few expected the Dallas Cowboys to win four of five games after the injury and surgery that sidelined franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Dallas has been carried by the dominance of its defense to an improbable streak of success. This season's Cowboys defense is only the second in franchise history...
Tri-City Herald
Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
Tri-City Herald
Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely
The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The offensive line had...
Comments / 0