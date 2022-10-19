Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build
An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return
The decision to play for Southeastern paid dividends as he found himself suiting up with the Detroit Pistons soon after.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
Klay Thompson gets real on Jordan Poole and Draymond Green's value to the Warriors.
Micah Parsons Challenges Dak Prescott: 'This is Our Show!' Cowboys Practice Report & Injury Update - PHOTOS
The Dallas Cowboys will need to contain running backs D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Jaden Ivey excites in Pistons debut but another rookie resets a franchise record
The Detroit Pistons played like a well-oiled machine in their 2022-23 season opener Wednesday night, thanks in large part to their young studs who showed out right in their very first taste of the NBA regular season. In the Pistons’ 113-109 win over the visiting Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey scored 19 points with three rebounds and four assists, while also shooting 8-of-15 from the field in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Jalen Duren came off the bench and chipped in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks in only 22 minutes of play.
Former Pistons Bad Boy now playing by the rules in role with NBA
Joe Dumars, a member of the Detroit Pistons teams that won titles in 1989 and 1990, is the NBA's latest disciplinarian.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
Suns coach explains controversial Chris Paul decision
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy is being investigated for improper workplace conduct.
Aaron Glenn identifies root of Lions' defensive troubles
The Lions have allowed the most yards per game, the most yards per play, the most net yards per pass and the third most yards per rush in the NFL.
Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different
Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
NBA Star Injured After Reportedly Landing On Ball Boy
According to Jake Fisher of Yahoo! Sports, Myles Turner sprained his ankle after landing on a ball boy in pregame warmups before the Indiana Pacers hosted the Washington Wizards.
Pistons: Cade Cunningham’s selflessness and Isaiah Stewart’s confidence
The Detroit Pistons got a storybook ending on opening night thanks to Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart. One possession left. Up one. The franchise player has the ball in his hands. A scenario every fan dreams of. Cade Cunningham drives to the basket, draws two defenders, sees his five man...
Lions' Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 7 injury report released Friday.
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for DT Derrick Brown
Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions trading for Carolina Panthers DT Derrick Brown.
