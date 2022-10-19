ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

sbnewspaper.com

City addresses major waterline break

A waterline break occurred at 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on Business 77 near Dick Dowling. leaving residents near downtown San Benito without running water for close to five days. The break left some residents (who chose not to go on record) feeling neglected by the City, as the issue was not resolved until the following Tuesday morning.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville plans to pause electric disconnections by BPUB

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help. “We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Financial assistance available for eligible residents in Mission

It has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and some people are still struggling to get back on their feet. The city of Mission is helping eligible residents in need of financial help caused by COVID-19. The city has a little over $100,000.00 available from the...
KRGV

Demolition of Pharr's south bridge on US Business 83 begins

Demolition of the US Business 83 south bridge in Pharr begins Thursday. Valley drivers who travel down this route should consider taking the Jackson road underpass. There are detour signs around the roads to help drivers away from the demolition. "It's going to accommodate for the widening of I-2," Texas...
PHARR, TX
kurv.com

Unemployment Falls For Third Straight Month In The Valley

The Rio Grande Valley saw a big jump in employment last month. New numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show that in September the unemployment rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area dropped more than a half-percent down to 5.8%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, unemployment fell almost a full point to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
utrgvrider.com

City commission to take action￼

Plans to waive late fees, postpone disconnections, start first rate rollback. After a hurricane of emotion from several residents during Tuesday’s Brownsville City Commission meeting, commissioners discussed options, such as amending the city charter and pausing utility bill late fees and disconnections. Many residents expressed anger and disapproval, saying...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County finalizing deal to rent Willacy County detention facility

The Willacy County Regional Detention Center will soon reopen its doors. Hidalgo County will rent out the detention facility to house its inmates, creating new jobs and more money for Willacy county residents. The facility closed in April following an executive order from the Biden Administration. Commissioners with Willacy and...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Weslaco residents voice concerns over road widening project

Residents in Weslaco voiced their concerns with a proposed project Wednesday night. Around 40 residents showed up to a meeting at Mario Ybarra Elementary school. County leaders say the proposed project is supposed to help current traffic issues. Many residents think otherwise. "We're gonna have an increased traffic area," Weslaco...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

Hidalgo County To Lease Willacy County Prison To House Overflow Inmates

A deal has been reached that will have the Willacy County Regional Detention Center reopening to house overflow jail inmates from Hidalgo County. The Valley Morning Star reports officials with both counties have okayed an agreement that has Hidalgo County leasing the almost 600-bed prison for the next 50 years. The officials are calling it a win-win.
ValleyCentral

Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
MISSION, TX

