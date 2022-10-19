Read full article on original website
sbnewspaper.com
City addresses major waterline break
A waterline break occurred at 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on Business 77 near Dick Dowling. leaving residents near downtown San Benito without running water for close to five days. The break left some residents (who chose not to go on record) feeling neglected by the City, as the issue was not resolved until the following Tuesday morning.
KRGV
Despite contamination worries, plan to put housing at former pesticide plant site moves forward
A former industrial site with a history of contamination in Edinburg continues its path to redevelopment. Some council members echoed concerns that current environmental testing was incomplete. However the votes cast against the proposal Tuesday could not undo the plan already set into motion. The site of the former Tide...
Utility assistance program funds quickly depleted
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Utility bill assistance is being requested now more than ever but some organizations are being depleted of funds faster than usual. Community Action Corporation of South Texas is an organization with a utility assistance program. The program is funded through the state, according to the organization’s director of operations and […]
Brownsville plans to pause electric disconnections by BPUB
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission will meet again next week to put a stop to electric disconnections from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Residents faced with inflated bills have been asking city leaders and BPUB for help. “We’re trying to find any little opportunity we can for ratepayers to try and reduce […]
KRGV
Financial assistance available for eligible residents in Mission
It has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and some people are still struggling to get back on their feet. The city of Mission is helping eligible residents in need of financial help caused by COVID-19. The city has a little over $100,000.00 available from the...
KRGV
Demolition of Pharr's south bridge on US Business 83 begins
Demolition of the US Business 83 south bridge in Pharr begins Thursday. Valley drivers who travel down this route should consider taking the Jackson road underpass. There are detour signs around the roads to help drivers away from the demolition. "It's going to accommodate for the widening of I-2," Texas...
kurv.com
Unemployment Falls For Third Straight Month In The Valley
The Rio Grande Valley saw a big jump in employment last month. New numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show that in September the unemployment rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area dropped more than a half-percent down to 5.8%. In the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area, unemployment fell almost a full point to...
utrgvrider.com
City commission to take action￼
Plans to waive late fees, postpone disconnections, start first rate rollback. After a hurricane of emotion from several residents during Tuesday’s Brownsville City Commission meeting, commissioners discussed options, such as amending the city charter and pausing utility bill late fees and disconnections. Many residents expressed anger and disapproval, saying...
kurv.com
City of Penitas Takes Hidalgo County to Court Over Removal of Polling Station
The City of Penitas has filed for a temporary restraining order against Hidalgo County’s removal of the city’s public library as polling place just ahead of next month’s election. The county’s action leaves voting precincts in the area without a polling place, which the city maintains is...
KRGV
Hidalgo County finalizing deal to rent Willacy County detention facility
The Willacy County Regional Detention Center will soon reopen its doors. Hidalgo County will rent out the detention facility to house its inmates, creating new jobs and more money for Willacy county residents. The facility closed in April following an executive order from the Biden Administration. Commissioners with Willacy and...
KRGV
Weslaco residents voice concerns over road widening project
Residents in Weslaco voiced their concerns with a proposed project Wednesday night. Around 40 residents showed up to a meeting at Mario Ybarra Elementary school. County leaders say the proposed project is supposed to help current traffic issues. Many residents think otherwise. "We're gonna have an increased traffic area," Weslaco...
Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
Drivers in McAllen stuck at red lights frequently; Brownsville too: report
While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Four RGV school districts to receive $1 million to improve school safety
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four Rio Grande Valley School districts will receive over $1 million in federal grants to improve school safety measures, following the Uvalde school shooting. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced in a news release on Thursday that the funding is a result of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The following […]
kurv.com
Ex-IBC Bank Employee Who Devised Embezzlement Scheme Sentenced To Home Detention
A former IBC bank employee who stole more than 86-thousand dollars from customer accounts will spend no time in jail. A Brownsville federal judge Thursday sentenced 23-year-old Itzela Arlete Vega to home detention plus four years under supervision. Vega will also have to pay back much of the money she embezzled.
BPUB places its CEO on paid leave, following outcry stemming from Tenaska audit
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board on Monday voted unanimously to place its CEO on administrative leave with pay for 60 days. Jaime Estrada will take over as interim CEO. The decision followed a public outcry, voiced in the board’s Oct. 10 regular meeting and again on Monday, to place CEO John […]
KENS 5
Refugee resettlement center opens near The Historic Pearl
Since last August, more than 3,000 refugees resettled in the Alamo City. This drove demand for Catholic Charities to expand their office space.
kurv.com
Hidalgo County To Lease Willacy County Prison To House Overflow Inmates
A deal has been reached that will have the Willacy County Regional Detention Center reopening to house overflow jail inmates from Hidalgo County. The Valley Morning Star reports officials with both counties have okayed an agreement that has Hidalgo County leasing the almost 600-bed prison for the next 50 years. The officials are calling it a win-win.
Upcoming collection part of ‘Mission’ to keep the city clean
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is working to reduce illegal dumping by asking residents to properly dispose of unwanted items at their upcoming Community Roundup day location. Residents can drop off items such as tires, mattresses, furniture, appliances, BBQ grills, water heaters and TV’s from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Barton: Brownsville is leading the nation in eliminating the Digital Divide
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The City of Brownsville and Lit Communities recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for their BTX Fiber Broadband Project. The project is a public-private partnership designed to eliminate the digital divide in Brownsville. The ceremony was held at the main branch of Brownsville Public Library. An advisor...
