‘Christmas With You’ Trailer: Freddie Prinze Jr. Returns for First Rom-Com in Over 20 Years (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Courteney Cox, Danica McKellar & More TV Stars Share Their Ghost Stories
We are deep into the throes of spooky season, and whether you believe in ghosts or not, who doesn’t love a good eerie story? Actors tell these tales for us on screen all the time, but what about their own personal ghoulish encounters?. We asked some of your favorite...
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Matthew Perry was 'scared' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking
Matthew Perry was "scared" when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his drinking. The 53-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom 'Friends' alongside Jennifer, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox from 1994 until 2004 but struggled with addiction at the height of his fame and was shocked when Jennifer confronted him about his "secret" problems.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mandy Moore gives birth to second son
Mandy Moore has given birth to her second son. The 38-year-old pop singer is already mother to 20-month-old August with husband Taylor Goldsmith but the trio have now become a family of four with the slightly "late" arrival of baby Ozzie on Friday (21.10.22.) Alongside a black-and-white image of herself...
Kanye West Claims ‘Django Unchained’ Was His Idea, Says He Pitched Concept To Jamie Foxx & Quentin Tarantino
Kanye West continues to make the rounds in conservative media circles following his antisemitic comments. The rapper has now landed with Piers Morgan and claims Django Unchained was his idea and had originally pitched the story to director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx. West and Foxx worked together in 2005’s “Gold Digger” and for the music video, the singer and songwriter pitched Foxx and Tarantino a slavery-themed story. RELATED: Kanye West: ‘The Shop’ Scraps Episode With Rapper After He Uses “More Hate Speech & Extremely Dangerous Stereotypes” “Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got...
Comments / 0