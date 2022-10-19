Read full article on original website
Related
Surgeon general says 'toxic workplaces' take big toll on workers' health
HealthDay News — Just about anyone who’s ever dealt with a toxic work environment can tell you about the toll it takes on your physical and mental health. Now, the U.S. government is backing that perception up with some evidence. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released a report on Thursday that links low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork, and long commutes to physical health conditions, including cancer and heart disease. Depression...
Comments / 0