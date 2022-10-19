Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) back at Buccaneers practice Thursday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is practicing on Thursday. Jones' participation suggests that he will be able to make his third appearance of the season on Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wideout will likely be competing with Russell Gage for snaps and targets as the No. 3 receiver in Tampa Bay's offense.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton reportedly named Saints starter Thursday
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, per Ed Werder of ESPN. Dalton will make a fourth straight start for the Saints and Jameis Winston will be the QB3 on Thursday. Winston was removed from the injury report, so this looks like it might be a permanent switch under center for New Orleans. Dalton has thrown a single touchdown pass in each outing and he's been below 200 yards in two straight weeks. Kamara is leading the Saints with 7.5 targets per game this month, followed by Chris Olave (6.5) and Marquez Callaway (5.3).
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield (ankle) to be inactive again Week 7 for Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) will be inactive on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, per head coach Steve Wilks. Mayfield and Sam Darnold (ankle) will both be inactive while P.J. Walker makes another start and Jacob Eason handles backup duty. The Panthers haven't indicated who will start once Mayfield and Darnold are available, but this entire offense should be avoided if possible after they traded away Christian McCaffrey.
numberfire.com
Sammy Watkins (hamstring) questionable for Packers in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins had been on injured reserve. While the move was announced a few days ago, it was officially made Saturday with Randall Cobb heading to IR as the corresponding move. While the team activated the veteran, they have deemed him questionable to play come Sunday.
numberfire.com
Fowler: Seattle's Tyler Lockett (hamstring) plans to play in Week 7
According to Jeremy Fowler, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is reportedly planning to play in Week Seven's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a week of rest from practice due to a hamstring injury, Lockett is planning to suit up in Week Seven. In a matchup versus a Los Angeles' defense allowing 27.9 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, Lockett's FanDuel salary stands at $6,800.
numberfire.com
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) questionable in Week 7
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week Seven's game against the Chicago Bears. After a week of limited practices, Jones' status remains in question for Monday night's contest. In a matchup against a Chicago defense allowing 15.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jones to score 17.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nelson Agholor (hamstring) questionable for New England's Week 7 matchup
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week Seven's game against the Chicago Bears. Agholor is among two Patriots' wideouts including Kendrick Bournes listed as questionable after both were held to limited practices on Saturday and Friday. Expect Tyquan Thornton to play more snaps against a Bears' team allowing 21.9 FanDuel points per game to receivers if Bourne or Agholor is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Damien Harris (hamstring) full participant in New England's Friday practice
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (hamstring) fully practiced on Friday. After consecutive full practices, Harris appears on track to suit up for Week Seven's Monday night showdown versus the Chicago Bears. In a matchup against a Bears' unit allowing 23.1 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Harris to score 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Thursday Night Football Betting: Which of These Struggling Teams Will Get Back on Track?
Hopefully, this Thursday night game will provide us with some better football. TNF games have been really rough as of late, and with the myriad of injuries that the New Orleans Saints are dealing with to key starters like Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Marshon Lattimore, this game might not be all that different.
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (knee) listed as questionable for Ravens' Week 7 matchup
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Seven's game against the Cleveland Browns. After two missed practices and a limited session on Friday, Andrews' status is officially questionable despite saying on Friday, “My body feels good. I’m ready to go.” Expect Isaiah Likely to see more snaps if Andrews is limited in any way versus a Cleveland unit allowing 7.8 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
numberfire.com
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 10/21/22
Should fantasy managers be worried about Aaron Jones? What about Christian Kirk? Was this an ideal year for Zero RB? JJ digs into those questions -- and more -- on this week's mailbag episode. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
numberfire.com
Elijah Moore will not play for Jets in Week 7
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore will not play Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, per head coach Robert Saleh. Moore arrived at the Jets facility Friday after requesting a trade one day prior, but Saleh said the disgruntled receiver's request will not be granted. Saleh added that Denzel Mims will be active Sunday for the first time this season, so there will be more snaps available for Mims, Braxton Berrios (back), and Jeff Smith. Corey Davis and Garrett Wilson will continue working as the starters in two-wide sets. The Jets selected Moore with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 draft.
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 10/21/22
College football is entering Week 8, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
numberfire.com
Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return for Magic on Friday
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Suggs suffered an ankle sprain during Friday's clash with the Hawks and will not return. Suggs will finish Friday's game with 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 16 minutes played.
numberfire.com
College Football Betting Guide: Saturday 10/22/22, Presented by Twisted Tea
This Saturday’s slate of games is like driving 40 miles per hour after getting off the highway. It’s not exactly a bad lineup, but it can’t compare to the thrill ride of last weekend. Georgia has what feels like a second bye week in a row after...
numberfire.com
Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) DNP again on Thursday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 7's game against the Houston Texans. Waller remained absent from practice on Thursday. He has now missed back-to-back practices coming out of the Raiders bye in Week 6. Friday's practice report will provide more information including his official injury designation. Asked about his injury, Waller said "This weekend will probably be tough for me, but it won’t be a longtime thing.”
numberfire.com
Detroit's D.J. Chark (ankle) placed on injured reserve
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) was placed on the injured reserve on Saturday. Chark will miss at least four games after an ankle injury already sidelined the Lions' wideout for three contests including Week Seven. Expect Josh Reynolds to see more playing time going forward. On 106 receiving...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston to be benched for Saints against Cardinals
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be active and third on the depth chart Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Winston was removed from the injury report ahead of Thursday's contest, but he appears to have been benched for Andy Dalton moving forward. Taysom Hill is second on the depth chart, although Winston would likely take back over as the primary passer if Dalton suffers an injury.
numberfire.com
Eric Gordon (injury maintenance) won't play Saturday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gordon is listed out due to right groin injury maintenance, as it seems the team is going to be cautious with the veteran this season - especially on back-to-backs. Garrison Mathews will likely start on the wing.
