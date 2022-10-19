Read full article on original website
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies rule out Dillon Brooks (thigh) on Friday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will not play in Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Brooks will miss his second straight game with thigh soreness. Expect John Konchar to log more minutes against a Houston unit allowing a 109.8 defensive rating. Konchar's projection includes 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable to return on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to return to Friday's contest against the Jazz. Anderson has no points, rebounds, or assists in 1 minute played so far on Friday.
numberfire.com
College Football Daily Fantasy Helper: Friday 10/21/22
College football is entering Week 8, and FanDuel's college football DFS main slate on Friday includes two games. In case you're unfamiliar with how it works, you can check out the rules and scoring on FanDuel, where you can hit the lobby each week to see the full array of slates and contests being offered.
numberfire.com
4 Daily Fantasy Football Matchups to Exploit in Week 7
When playing daily fantasy football, we should be matchup sensitive when rostering players. One star player can go from a great play to a horrible one based on his opponents and the specific individual matchup might play a huge role in that. Since we can play any player we want on a given slate, it makes sense to pick players in the best matchups. This will raise both their floor and their ceiling and should lead to us having some winning lineups.
numberfire.com
Alex Caruso coming off Bulls' bench Saturday night
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso started in the first two games of the season, but that's changing Saturday night. Zach LaVine has been medically cleared to make his 2022-23 season debut, and as a result, Caruso will revert to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (injury management) starting for Bulls Saturday; Alex Caruso to bench
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will start Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. LaVine has missed the first two games of the season due to left knee injury management. However, in Game 3 of the 2022-23 campaign, he has been cleared to play. The All-Star wing will also immediately start in his first game back, sending Alex Caruso back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Cole Anthony starting for Magic Saturday in place of injured Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Anthony came off the bench in his season debut Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a sprained ankle, and as a result, Anthony will take the job at starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out on Friday for injury management reasons, Murray will make his return in Denver. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 14.3...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Isaac Okoro for inactive Darius Garland (eye) on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okoro will make his first start this season after Darius Garland was ruled out with an eye injury. In a matchup a Bulls' team allowing a 102.9 defensive rating, Okoro's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600. According...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith starting for Pacers Saturday; Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will start Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. After coming off the bench the first two games of the year, Nesmith is being elevated to the starting five. Chris Duarte will come off the bench. Our models project Nesmith for 3.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (foot) available for Pacers Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith will play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Nesmith was originally listed questionable due to a sore foot. However, he has been removed from the team's final injury report. Expect him out there in his usual role. Our models project Nesmith for...
numberfire.com
Mavericks starting Spencer Dinwiddle in Wednesday's lineup against Suns
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Dinwiddie will make the Mavericks' opening lineup alongside Luka Doncic, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, and JaVale McGee. In 32.2 minutes, our models project Dinwiddie to record 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists.
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Cameron Johnson (hip) questionable on Sunday
Phoenix Suns small forward Cameron Johnson (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. After leaving Friday's game with a right hip contusion, Johnson's status is currently in question on Sunday. Expect Torrey Craig to see more minutes if Johnson is inactive against a Clippers' team allowing a 91.5 defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard starting at point guard in Wednesday's opener
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Sacramento Kings. Lillard is part of Portland's opening lineup with Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant, and Jusuf Nurkic. In 35.0 expected minutes, our models project Lillard to score 40.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 24.4...
numberfire.com
Kings' Keegan Murray (conditioning) will make NBA debut Saturday
Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (conditioning) will play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier in the week, but was unable to play on Wednesday due to his conditioning. He will play in Saturday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect him to play 27.3 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Lebron James (foot) probable Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. James is dealing with a foot injury, and a result, he is listed on the injury report. However, it's not serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him out there, but it's worth keeping an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting ALCS Game 3 Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Vazquez...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 10/21/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Isaiah Jackson in Saturday's lineup, Terry Taylor to bench
Indiana Pacers power forward Isaiah Jackson is starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jackson will make his first start this season after Terry Taylor was sent to the bench. In 24.5 expected minutes, our models project Jackson to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Jackson's projection includes 11.6 points, 6.2...
Comments / 0