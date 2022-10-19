The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO