FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCharlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team’ Run
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury. In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles. “It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in...
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks Hosting ‘Kids Night’ Against Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. Whether it's concerts, giveaways, or other specially-themed nights, State Farm Arena always has something exciting happening. This Sunday, the Hawks organization is hosting the first of three...
Tri-City Herald
Terry Rozier Leaves Arena in Walking Boot
In the fourth quarter of Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, Hornets guard Terry Rozier went down to the ground and immediately grabbed his right ankle. It took a few minutes for Rozier to get up and walk off the court but he remained in the...
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)
The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
Tri-City Herald
Report: NBA Monitoring Potential Tanking More Closely This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. With the start of every NBA season comes rumors that struggling teams might lose on purpose for better draft positioning. Given the hype surrounding the 2023 draft class, including star prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, those conversations already appear to be at a fever pitch to begin the 2022–23 season.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Viral Video Of Russell Westbrook And A Fan
A video of Russell Westbrook talking to a fan (after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers) is going on Twitter.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Silver Apologizes to Suns Employees After Sarver’s Suspension
Prior to the Suns’ season opener on Wednesday, a 107–105 victory over the Mavericks, NBA commissioner Adam Silver apologized multiple times to employees of the Phoenix organization for the league’s handling of owner Robert Sarver over the years, according to a report from ESPN’s Baxter Holmes.
Tri-City Herald
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Heat Game
The top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Heat game features Noah Vonleh's thunderous throwdown, Jaylen Brown besting Jimmy Butler, and Jayson Tatum spinning his way to two points. There's also Brown uncorking a fadeaway over Bam Adebayo and Tatum staying a step ahead of the Heat. View the original article to...
NBA Insider Demands The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook Immediately: " They Need Him Gone Now."
NBA insider flames Russell Westbrook in heated rant.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Injury Update: A.J. Terrell, Mykal Walker Set to Play vs. Bengals?
Wednesday marked the Atlanta Falcons' first day of practice ahead of Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals and also shone a light on who could be available - and unavailable - when the Falcons hit the road. Atlanta's injury report following Wednesday is as follows:. Full participant:. Cornerback...
Tri-City Herald
Rivalry Made Official? Mavs vs. Suns Put Up Big TV Numbers
As if there were any doubts about the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns being big-time rivals again after their seven-game playoff series five months ago, the viewership numbers for last night’s season opener pretty much confined it. According to ESPN, the Mavs-Suns late-night matchup was the most-watched season-opening late...
Tri-City Herald
Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald
A Couple of Big Days Are in Store for Bradley Bozeman On and Off the Field
Whether it's on the football field or in the community, Bradley Bozeman knows how to make an impact and have his presence felt. Over the course of the next 48 hours, the Panthers center will have the opportunity to do both. For the first time this season, Bozeman is expected...
Tri-City Herald
5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions
Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
