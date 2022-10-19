Read full article on original website
Ozuna tops the charts with one of the most-played songs on the radio in the United States
Ozuna continues making it big in the entertainment industry. The multi-award-winning singer/songwriter and global Latin music idol lead Billboard’s Latin Airplay and Latin Rhythm Airplay charts with “Somos Iguales” for the week of October 22, 2022. The single, a collaboration with Dominican rapper Tokischa, is off his...
Drake and 21 Savage Announce New Joint Album, Share Video for “Jimmy Cooks”: Watch
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a new joint album called Her Loss. The pair revealed the album—due out October 28—in their new video for “Jimmy Cooks,” their collaboration on Drake’s LP Honestly, Nevermind. Check out the Mahfuz-directed video below. Drake and 21 Savage have...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Are You Ready to Embrace the Soulful, Dad-Rock Version of Arctic Monkeys?
British indie rockers Arctic Monkeys have heard what you think of them by now. In response to fans’ complaints about the band’s evolving sound—most notably on their 2018 psychedelic adventure Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino—lead singer Alex Turner recently had this to say:“Maybe it’s wishful thinking, but I’m like, Can’t you see that [throughline]?” Turner told Alternative Press. “I feel like we’ve got to move on… it’s been almost 10 years since [AM]. I don’t think there’s a way to keep doing that. And I think [we] sound like the same band that we did in the beginning.”For the nearly...
Duval Timothy Announces New Album Meeting With a Judas Tree, Shares “Mutate”: Listen
London-based pianist and multidisciplinary artist Duval Timothy has announced a new album. It’s called Meeting With a Judas Tree and it’s due out November 11 via Carrying Colour. He has shared the song “Mutate” today, which you can listen to below. Meeting With a Judas Tree...
Michael ‘Mikaben’ Benjamin. Haitian recording artist is dead. He was 41
He was one of the most talented musicians of his generation whose ode to his country — “Ayti Se” (Haiti is) — two years after its most devastating tragedy, the 2010 earthquake, touched Haitian hearts around the world.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Steely Dan’s 20 greatest songs – ranked!
With November marking 50 years since their debut album, we pick the best of the band’s idiosyncratic output, with tales of capitalism, drug dealers and mid-life crises
Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch
The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
Listen to Day Sulan’s “Stop Playin”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Stop Playin,” the opener on Day Sulan’s Crazy Girls EP, is a short and punchy demand for respect. Refusing to play it cool with a shady dude, the Compton rapper goes in on him over simmering synths and nosediving beats: “I ain’t callin for the health of me/What you doing/Where you at/Who you with?,” she demands. She promises to go WWE on his mistress and burn down his house Waiting to Exhale style, topping off the verse with a threat to his mother: “Tell ya momma she a hoe/I’ll beat her ass too.” It’s the type of voicemail from an ex that men wouldn’t be brave enough to include in an album interlude.
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
Neil Young to Reissue Harvest for 50th Anniversary
Neil Young will reissue Harvest for its 50th anniversary, adding a previously unreleased documentary and concert film, three outtakes from the sessions, and more. Out December 2 via Reprise, the 3xLP and 3xCD sets both come with a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein. Listen to “Heart of Gold” from the concert film below and scroll down for the full tracklist.
Various, ‘Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen': Album Review
The late Leonard Cohen could certainly be a formidable performer, but he endures primarily because of his songs - richly poetic, nuanced and evocative pieces of aural literature composed with enough considered space to leave them open for eclectic interpretations. His "Tower of Song" came with flexible blueprints, which is why Cohen has been the subject of so many often excellent tribute albums, both during his lifetime and since his 2016 death.
MIKE, Lil Yachty, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Lucinda Chua Shares Video for New Song “Golden”: Watch
The British singer and cellist Lucinda Chua has released a new song titled “Golden.” It comes with a short film that she created with director Tash Tung. Find it below. “Working with Tash and a cast and crew of predominantly [East and Southeast Asian] talent was the first time in my professional life where I was not the minority,” Lucinda Chua said in a press release. “Representation isn’t only about diversity, it’s also the ability to see yourself outside of yourself, the encouragement to dream and desire. In releasing this work, I hope to make my younger self proud.”
Matthew Herbert and Barbara Panther Release New Album as Muramuke: Listen
Matthew Herbert and his longtime collaborator Barbara Panther have formed a project called Muramuke and released a self-titled album. The name is taken from a term meaning “good night” in Barbara Panther’s native Rwanda, according to a press release. They made the record in lockdown, through back-and-forth exchanges between Herbert in England and Barbara in Germany. Check out the album below, along with the cover art by the contemporary visual artist Rithika Pandey.
Guitar World Magazine
This busker just delivered one of the best shred guitar performances of the year
In a video titled ‘Arpeggios at the speed of light’ – a pretty accurate title if you ask us – Damian Salazar deploys his Kiesel Jason Becker Numbers guitar to face-melting effect. With a following of almost 400,000 subscribers on YouTube, Damian Salazar is probably one...
hypebeast.com
Arctic Monkeys Deliver Seventh Studio Album 'The Car'
Arctic Monkeys have dropped off their newest studio effort, The Car. Clocking in at approximately 40 minutes, the 10-track record was produced by the four-piece’s long-term collaborator James Ford. The Car is an elevated sound of its predecessor Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which dropped in 2018, with orchestral rock, baroque pop and funk presenting a heavier influence. Frontman Alex Turner revealed to Big Issue that they recorded the album in the converted monastery Butley Priory, and that “on this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth.” He continued, “I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”
