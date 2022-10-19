Read full article on original website
Is Giratina Good in 'Pokémon Go'? Plus: How to Beat It in a Raid Battle
It's officially spooky season in Pokémon Go and that means it's time for all kinds of Ghost Type Pokémon to haunt Pokémon Go players. One such Ghost Type Pokémon is the powerful Ghost / Dragon Type Giratina, but just how good are they?. Article continues below...
'Gotham Knights' Developers Are Adding More Co-Op Options After Launch
The legacy of Batman attempts to live on without him in the new video game Gotham Knights. While the wealthy hero is no longer around to prowl the streets of Gotham and keep its citizens safe, the Bat Family, made up of Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood, are ready to take his place.
'Overwatch 2's' Phone-Number Requirement Is Causing Many Issues for Players
The launch of Overwatch 2 went much less smoothly than planned. Though Overwatch fans were greatly anticipating the game's launch (mostly because it completely replaced the first game), players reported long queue lines and issues getting their accounts linked. One of the roadblocks many have faced involves entering your phone...
You'll Want to Swap Between Heroes in 'Gotham Knights' — Here's How
So Batman may be dead, but the Bat Family lives on to fight the crime that plagues the streets of Gotham in Gotham Knights. Some of the iconic heroes from the comic franchise get their chance to shine in Gotham Knights, giving players new sets of skills to explore and master in this video game.
'The Sims 4' Players Will Soon Have a New Platform Where They Can Get Custom Content
Custom content has long been a staple part of creating the perfect build in The Sims 4. While this custom content is not officially licensed by EA, mods have become part of what makes the game particularly fun. The biggest downside to adding this content to your copy of the...
Will 'Arkham Knight' Successor 'Gotham Knights' Run on the Steam Deck?
Bruce Wayne is dead and the Batman is gone and now it's time for his disciples to go out into Gotham City to fight back crime from retaking the city. That's right, Gotham Knights is just around the corner, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Article continues...
