Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCharlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Related
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team’ Run
Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade recently spoke about the tough times he had while going through divorce and dealing with an injury. In an interview with the New York Post, he talked about the struggles. “It was a crazy time,” Wade said. “I was going through a lot in...
Tri-City Herald
Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)
The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
Spurs outlast Sixers behind Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson
Devin Vassell racked up 22 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 as the visiting San Antonio Spurs made the plays
Tri-City Herald
Terry Rozier Leaves Arena in Walking Boot
In the fourth quarter of Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, Hornets guard Terry Rozier went down to the ground and immediately grabbed his right ankle. It took a few minutes for Rozier to get up and walk off the court but he remained in the...
Tri-City Herald
Report: NBA Monitoring Potential Tanking More Closely This Season
View the original article to see embedded media. With the start of every NBA season comes rumors that struggling teams might lose on purpose for better draft positioning. Given the hype surrounding the 2023 draft class, including star prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, those conversations already appear to be at a fever pitch to begin the 2022–23 season.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks Hosting ‘Kids Night’ Against Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. Whether it's concerts, giveaways, or other specially-themed nights, State Farm Arena always has something exciting happening. This Sunday, the Hawks organization is hosting the first of three...
Tri-City Herald
A Couple of Big Days Are in Store for Bradley Bozeman On and Off the Field
Whether it's on the football field or in the community, Bradley Bozeman knows how to make an impact and have his presence felt. Over the course of the next 48 hours, the Panthers center will have the opportunity to do both. For the first time this season, Bozeman is expected...
Tri-City Herald
College Football Week 8 Best Bets, Odds & Predictions: Huge ACC Battle Looms
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Week 8 of college football betting action has a tough act to follow. Last week’s matchups more than delivered on the hype, highlighted by Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama to shift the college football playoff odds significantly. Now the postseason landscape is even more up for grabs, and we’ve got another loaded Saturday on deck to help sort it all out.
Tri-City Herald
5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions
Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
Tri-City Herald
Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald
Carson Wentz Ruled Out of Potential Philadelphia Return
It's official, Carson Wentz will not be returning to Philadelphia for the Nov. 14 Monday night game against the Eagles. The Washington QB1 was placed on injured reserve Saturday by the Commanders with a fractured ring finger suffered in an ugly 12-7 win over Chicago on Oct. 13, meaning the former Eagles starter will have to miss at least four games.
Tri-City Herald
‘Developing’ Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Set for Cincinnati Return
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is something of a local legend in Cincinnati, Ohio. A low three-star recruit out of Louisville, Kentucky, Ridder made the 100-mile trek to the University of Cincinnati, where the football team was coming off a 4-8 season and just fired the head coach. Coming...
Tri-City Herald
Did the 49ers Trade Too Much to Acquire Christian McCaffrey?
Trading for Christian McCaffrey was quite the gamble from the 49ers. What makes it such a gamble is what they surrendered in a trade for him. The 49ers sent their second, third and fourth round picks in 2023 and fifth-round pick in 2024 to bring the former All Pro over to Santa Clara.
Tri-City Herald
Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
Tri-City Herald
Why Jacobs and Raiders’ Running Game Have Been More Prominent Lately
When the Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams to form a trio with receiving threats Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, it seemed this offense was going to heavily favor its passing game this season. That was the case in Weeks 1, 2 and 3, but Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi's...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Know ‘All Roads Go Through Nashville’
To borrow a line from your favorite GPS device, “rerouting.”. The road to the top of the AFC South has changed once again. The division was created in 2002, and the Indianapolis Colts finished first in seven of the first eight years, including five straight from 2003-07. More recently, there was no way to get around Houston. The Texans claimed the division title four times in five years from 2015-19.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as ‘Doomsday’ Defense Moves to Lions
Few expected the Dallas Cowboys to win four of five games after the injury and surgery that sidelined franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Dallas has been carried by the dominance of its defense to an improbable streak of success. This season's Cowboys defense is only the second in franchise history...
Tri-City Herald
How Long Will it Take for Christian McCaffrey to Gel in the 49ers Offense?
Christian McCaffrey is going to do a ton for the San Francisco 49ers. Given how mediocre the offense has been for the majority of this season, his addition will only lift up the ceiling. Gaining the ultimate "queen chess piece" and pairing him up with Deebo Samuel is only going to benefit the 49ers offense.
Comments / 0