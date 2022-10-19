ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tri-City Herald

Pelicans-Hornets Live Game Thread (10/21)

The Pelicans snapped a seven-game losing streak over the Brooklyn Nets in the Pelicans’ season opener. New Orleans started the game on a 20-4 run that took more than half of the first quarter. In the first frame, the Pelicans converted 14-of-28 (.500) from the floor and 3-of-5 (.600) from three-point range, while the Nets only shot 6-of-20 (.300) from the field and 0-of-7 from behind the arc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Terry Rozier Leaves Arena in Walking Boot

In the fourth quarter of Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans, Hornets guard Terry Rozier went down to the ground and immediately grabbed his right ankle. It took a few minutes for Rozier to get up and walk off the court but he remained in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Report: NBA Monitoring Potential Tanking More Closely This Season

View the original article to see embedded media. With the start of every NBA season comes rumors that struggling teams might lose on purpose for better draft positioning. Given the hype surrounding the 2023 draft class, including star prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, those conversations already appear to be at a fever pitch to begin the 2022–23 season.
Tri-City Herald

Atlanta Hawks Hosting ‘Kids Night’ Against Charlotte Hornets

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. Whether it's concerts, giveaways, or other specially-themed nights, State Farm Arena always has something exciting happening. This Sunday, the Hawks organization is hosting the first of three...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

A Couple of Big Days Are in Store for Bradley Bozeman On and Off the Field

Whether it's on the football field or in the community, Bradley Bozeman knows how to make an impact and have his presence felt. Over the course of the next 48 hours, the Panthers center will have the opportunity to do both. For the first time this season, Bozeman is expected...
Tri-City Herald

College Football Week 8 Best Bets, Odds & Predictions: Huge ACC Battle Looms

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Week 8 of college football betting action has a tough act to follow. Last week’s matchups more than delivered on the hype, highlighted by Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama to shift the college football playoff odds significantly. Now the postseason landscape is even more up for grabs, and we’ve got another loaded Saturday on deck to help sort it all out.
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

5 Trade Deadline Targets for Lions

Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the worst defense in the league resides in Detroit. The Lions have allowed more points than any other team in the league, and their 428.6 average yards against mark is also ranked last. This is despite the team having played only five games.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald

Carson Wentz Ruled Out of Potential Philadelphia Return

It's official, Carson Wentz will not be returning to Philadelphia for the Nov. 14 Monday night game against the Eagles. The Washington QB1 was placed on injured reserve Saturday by the Commanders with a fractured ring finger suffered in an ugly 12-7 win over Chicago on Oct. 13, meaning the former Eagles starter will have to miss at least four games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

‘Developing’ Falcons Rookie QB Desmond Ridder Set for Cincinnati Return

Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is something of a local legend in Cincinnati, Ohio. A low three-star recruit out of Louisville, Kentucky, Ridder made the 100-mile trek to the University of Cincinnati, where the football team was coming off a 4-8 season and just fired the head coach. Coming...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Did the 49ers Trade Too Much to Acquire Christian McCaffrey?

Trading for Christian McCaffrey was quite the gamble from the 49ers. What makes it such a gamble is what they surrendered in a trade for him. The 49ers sent their second, third and fourth round picks in 2023 and fifth-round pick in 2024 to bring the former All Pro over to Santa Clara.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action

25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
FORT WORTH, TX
Tri-City Herald

Why Jacobs and Raiders’ Running Game Have Been More Prominent Lately

When the Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams to form a trio with receiving threats Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, it seemed this offense was going to heavily favor its passing game this season. That was the case in Weeks 1, 2 and 3, but Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi's...
Tri-City Herald

Colts Know ‘All Roads Go Through Nashville’

To borrow a line from your favorite GPS device, “rerouting.”. The road to the top of the AFC South has changed once again. The division was created in 2002, and the Indianapolis Colts finished first in seven of the first eight years, including five straight from 2003-07. More recently, there was no way to get around Houston. The Texans claimed the division title four times in five years from 2015-19.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Community Policy