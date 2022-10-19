The new Kander & Ebb musical New York, New York will come to Broadway this spring. The musical, which features music and lyrics by the Chicago and Cabaret team John Kander and the late Fred Ebb, and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will play Broadway’s St. James Theatre starting March 24, 2023. Opening night is slated for April 26. More from The Hollywood ReporterNathan Lane Returns to Broadway for Limited Engagement Run of 'Pictures From Home''Life of Pi' Play to Open on Broadway in MarchBroadway Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors' Equity for Defamation The stage production is inspired by the 1977 film, which...

