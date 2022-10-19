ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales police officer arrested after years of alleged abuse

GONZALES - A Gonzales police officer who resigned this month after he was accused of beating his estranged spouse had allegedly bragged that he would get away with the abuse, deputies say. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Michael Britt, who previously worked at the East Baton Rouge jail, was arrested...
GONZALES, LA
Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Seventh-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A middle school went on lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a gun to campus Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said administrators at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School contacted law enforcement after a classmate of the student alerted them about the weapon. Sheriff's deputies searched the 13-year-old student and found the loaded gun inside his backpack.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Multiple people hurt after shooting at Southern fraternity house

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a Southern University fraternity house that left multiple people injured. Watch live newscasts here. The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Deputy banned from middle school campus after using pepper spray in bathroom

PORT ALLEN - A sheriff's deputy was banned from working security at a middle school after he allegedly deployed his pepper spray in an on-campus bathroom. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the deputy had been asked to clear students out of the bathroom at Holy Family School but said there weren't any children in the room when he deployed the spray Friday. The school's website identifies the resource officer as Jim Chustz.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools

BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA

