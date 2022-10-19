Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge man sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for robbery, theft charges
BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after being convicted of interference of commerce by robbery, among other gun-related charges. Forrest Hardy, 33, was convicted in a pair of gunpoint robberies over the span of two days from January 2020. On Jan. 7, Hardy entered a Boost Mobile store on Scenic Highway, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the registers. The employee gave him the money, and Hardy left the store in a gold Lexus.
Gonzales police officer arrested after years of alleged abuse
GONZALES - A Gonzales police officer who resigned this month after he was accused of beating his estranged spouse had allegedly bragged that he would get away with the abuse, deputies say. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Michael Britt, who previously worked at the East Baton Rouge jail, was arrested...
Deputies arrest man after vicious beating resulting from minor car accident left victim in hospital
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly beating another man and leaving him in the road after a minor car accident Sunday. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road. Deputies said the victim was attacked after the accident while trying...
Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
Police looking for gunman after shooting at SU fraternity party left 11 hurt; two suspects in custody
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested two men after gunshots were fired into a crowd of partygoers at a Southern University fraternity party early Friday morning, leaving 11 people hurt. In a late-night news conference Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested Miles Moss, 24, and Daryl Stansberry, 28,...
Baton Rouge set to outsource some DNA tests amid backlog at State Police crime lab
BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge will begin outsourcing some DNA tests to private labs to help alleviate the backlog of evidence at the State Police Crime Lab. The East Baton Rouge Metro Council recently approved $200,000 to have certain gun possession and gun cases DNA samples sent to private labs.
Seventh-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun to school Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A middle school went on lockdown after a seventh-grade student brought a gun to campus Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said administrators at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School contacted law enforcement after a classmate of the student alerted them about the weapon. Sheriff's deputies searched the 13-year-old student and found the loaded gun inside his backpack.
East Baton Rouge taxpayers doled out $350k for police-caused crashes over past 2 years
BATON ROUGE - Taxpayers in East Baton Rouge Parish spent nearly $350,000 to settle at-fault crashes caused by Baton Rouge Police for the years 2021 and 2022, Metro Council records reviewed by the WBRZ Investigative Unit show. The actual number of crashes and the amounts could be higher because settlements...
Nine people hurt after shooting at Southern University fraternity house, police say
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a fraternity house across the street from Southern University's campus that left several people hurt. The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi alumni house on Harding Boulevard, just outside the campus entrance.
One hurt in shooting at apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person is hurt after gunfire broke out at an apartment building off Highland Road Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ the shooting happened at an apartment complex on West Roosevelt Street, not far from Highland Road. Social media posts claimed one person was...
State Police identifies Baton Rouge man killed after crashing truck into tree off Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A man was killed after crashing his truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening. State Police said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road (LA 37) north of LA 409, near Alphonse Forbes Road. It claimed the life of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Phillips of Baton Rouge.
Two people airlifted to hospital after train struck vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish
AMITE - Two people were take to a hospital by helicopter after a train collided with an SUV along a rural highway. Authorities said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. along U.S. 51 south of Amite. Two people were inside the vehicle when it was struck and were believed to be seriously hurt.
Multiple people hurt after shooting at Southern fraternity house
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a Southern University fraternity house that left multiple people injured. Watch live newscasts here. The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity home on Harding Boulevard near the entrance of campus.
Deputy banned from middle school campus after using pepper spray in bathroom
PORT ALLEN - A sheriff's deputy was banned from working security at a middle school after he allegedly deployed his pepper spray in an on-campus bathroom. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the deputy had been asked to clear students out of the bathroom at Holy Family School but said there weren't any children in the room when he deployed the spray Friday. The school's website identifies the resource officer as Jim Chustz.
Dangerous intersection with frequent crashes alarms nearby residents, schools
BATON ROUGE - Some people are fed up with wreck after wreck at an intersection near several schools in old south Baton Rouge. One recent crash sent a car careening into a house. They've asked 2 On Your Side to get the attention of the city-parish, hoping to get something done about the intersection of Tennessee Street and East Buchanan Street.
Disgruntled Livingston bus drivers refused to show up Friday, causing havoc for some schools
LIVINGSTON - Multiple Livingston Parish schools advised parents to drive their kids home Friday after hearing a group of disgruntled bus drivers threatened not to work their routes in protest. Livingston Parish Public Schools released a statement Friday evening saying 21 of the school system's 300 bus drivers didn't show...
Person dead after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Florida Boulevard Thursday morning, sources told WBRZ. The crash happened around 10:45 a.m., according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Deputies confirmed the victim died later that same day.
WATCH: Arson ruled cause of massive fire at vacant house off Government Street Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Investigators say a massive fire at a vacant house off Government Street was intentionally set. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened around 8 a.m. at a home on South 19th Street. Upon arrival, crews found the front half of the home engulfed in flames....
Ascension highway closed while crews respond to nearby pasture fire
ASCENSION PARISH - A highway in St. Amant is closed while firefighters work to put out a pasture fire. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said LA 22 is closed at Alex Reine Road while crews respond to the nearby fire. Residents are told to expect heavy delays and to avoid...
EBR School Board buys property for new elementary in St. George area
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will build a new elementary school, intertwined with a public park, on land the board agreed Thursday to buy for almost $3.3 million. The Advocate reported the purchase — 25 acres between Perkins Road and Ward Creek — is the...
